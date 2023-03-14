Why Trumps Access Hollywood Tape Can Be Used Against Him in E. John Carrolls





Donald Trump bragging on tape about grabbing women’s genitals didn’t stop him from winning the presidency in 2016, but it could hurt him at trial next month. THE infamous Access Hollywood tape arose in the defamation case of E. Jean Carrolls versus Trump, a case stemming from his 2019 denial of raping her in the mid-1990s. In arguing that the 2005 recording should not be allowed at trial, Trump’s attorneys pointed to the general principle that evidence of a person’s propensity to do something is not admissible. It is true that this is the general principle. However, there is a federal rule that provides an exception to this principle, for claims based on an allegation of sexual assault. The rule states: In a civil case involving a claim for relief based on an allegation of sexual assault or pedophilia, the court may admit evidence that the party committed any other sexual assault or pedophilia. Still, Trump’s team argued that Carroll shouldn’t put the tape into evidence, believing that his claim isn’t really based on an alleged sexual assault, given that it is a case of defamation. (Carroll has a separate lawsuit against Trump alleging sexual assault and that a different statement, of October, was defamatory.) But that distinction can’t save Trump here, according to Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. In a in power Friday, the judge noted that while this is a defamation case, the question at the heart of it is whether Trump lied when he denied raping Carroll. So this is sort of a sexual assault case, because Carroll wants to prove the assault happened, in order to prove Trump’s denial wrong. Still, Kaplan had yet to determine whether the Access Hollywood tape could be used to show evidence of a propensity for sexual assault. He concluded that it was possible, writing that a jury could reasonably conclude that the Republican 2024 presidential candidate had contact with female genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he had attempted to do so. TO DO. And that’s not all. The judge also ruled that the jury could hear evidence regarding other female assault allegations against Trump, as well as evidence that Kaplan said could be very important to jurors deciding this, he said. she declared. So, with this powerful evidence at Carroll’s disposal, 2023 could prove to be a year of accountability for Trump, not only in the criminal arena, as a Manhattan grand jury may soon indict him, but also in the criminal justice system. civil arena.

