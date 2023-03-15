Michelle Yeoh has denounced sexism in Hollywood. Will this help close the gender gap?

Ageism is real in Hollywood. And actresses, whether gorgeous, talented or charismatic, are constantly reminded that there is a silent but deafening countdown in their careers.

Meanwhile, men in Hollywood seem to enjoy a lifespan that is often decades longer than that granted to women. And as the actresses have repeatedly notedit’s not uncommon for men in their 60s to play romantic leads opposite costars who are decades younger.

On Sunday, Michelle Yeoh made it clear that she was tired of the double standard. In her historic acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards, she denounced the sexism that often gets rid of veteran girl powers once they lose their youthful glow.

“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re past your prime. Never give up ! ” THE Everything everywhere all at once the actress said to cheers.

Yeoh, who is also the first Asian woman to win the category, is just months away from turning 61. That makes her almost 21 years older than most female winners, the average age is 39, according to a recent Sky News study. The average age of male Oscar winners is 47.

Gender gap at the Oscars is narrowing, but there’s little change in the industry

Fortunately for women in film, the gap has closed over the past six years. That’s because the Best Actress awards went to women over 40. Frances McDormand won in 2018 and 2021 at 60 and 63, respectively; Olivia Colman was 45 for her 2019 win; René Zellweger was 50 when she got a statue in 2020; and Jessica Chastain was 44 when she won last year.

But the recent shift at the Oscars is not a sign of a larger, more meaningful shift in the industry, said Lan Duong, professor of film and media studies at the University of Southern California, at NPR.

Ageism, Duong said, doesn’t go away because movies are always made to satisfy the male gaze, which inevitably results in the objectification of women. “It’s often a very heterosexual, patriarchal male gaze. And it’s often directed at the bodies of young, mostly nubile women,” she said.

A 2020 TENA and Geena Davis Institute Gender in Media Study found this”[aging] is still fueled by traditional and outdated stereotypes and preconceptions; particularly in how the older generation is portrayed in global film and television with little to no ‘real world’ depictions or portrayal of older women onscreen.”

As part of the study, the researchers reviewed the 30 highest-grossing films of 2019 in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, looking at whether they succeeded in what they call the “ageless test”. This required a film to have at least one female character aged 50 or older integral to the plot in such a way that their removal would have a significant effect. Also, the character must be humanized, beyond stereotypes.

The conclusions were grim. Of those characters who were 50 or older, 75% were male. No female characters over the age of 49 appeared in lead roles, while two males 50 or older were featured as male leads. Additionally, female characters in this age range were 19% more likely to be portrayed as lonely and 16% housebound than male characters.

The public gives reason for hope

Still, Duong said there is hope that older (or even middle-aged) established actresses will have more opportunities to stay in the image and in the public eye. It’s a question of money.

Duong said the undeniable commercial success of Everything everywhere all at once shows that audiences are ready, even eager, to see a woman like Yeoh go from being a martial arts queen “to that of an older woman struggling as an immigrant mother with her queer daughter.”

The arthouse sci-fi action flick has grossed nearly $74 million in the United States and over $106 million worldwide.

Duong added, “It speaks to an audience that appreciates moving away from images of women as the only objects of desire.” Even those looking for more superhero-based action movies are open to seeing different types of women in those roles, Duong noted. In Everything everywhere all at once“Yeoh moves through multiverses, which isn’t too far off from a Marvel movie. But it’s steeped in energy, fun, melancholy, and loss. He’s a tough character and he found an echo among the people.”

Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.