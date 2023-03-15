Super Saturday: 44 years of children’s entertainment in Tryon – The Tryon Daily Bulletin





Super Saturday: 44 years of children’s entertainment in Tryon Posted at 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 The annual event returns this weekend TO TRY The 44th annual Super Saturday will take place on March 18, 2023 in downtown Tryon and will feature the best in theater and children’s entertainment. World-class artists perform in indoor venues, with entertainment continuing all day on the street as well as on the community stage. The noon parade is an event not to be missed for children of all ages! Super Saturday is produced annually by the Childrens Theater Festival, an all-volunteer organization in Tryon, with the goal of enriching the lives of children and their families by introducing, promoting and encouraging the performing arts in communities centered in and around the Polk County. . As a child, I attended Super Saturday and have many fond memories of the incredible performers I have witnessed over the years, says current Board Chair Jessica Greve. As a mother, I introduced Super Saturday to my children and saw their eyes fill with joy as they experienced live theater for the first time. I am honored to help continue the tradition started in 1979 by so many legends in our community. Thank you to all of our sponsors, board members and community members who support this wonderful organization and continue to make this a magical day. In 1978, a group came together to discuss children’s theater and the possibilities available to them: Joe Wray, Emmie Mackay, Lee Mueller, Mary Ann Claud, Sunny Grenfell, Gus Hoffman, Ann McCown, Franklin and Sadie McKaig, Jim Moore, Clara Rogers, Ed Ryerson, Jack Wheaton, Geoff and Alice Tennant, Ann Stubbs, Helen McBirney and Jane Dalton. There was an absence of cultural activities for children in Polk County, nothing programmed specifically for children, and we wanted to provide that, not only opportunities for children to perform, but also to see some really good theatre, said the late Joe Wray, an original founder of the event, according to the festival’s website. Super Saturday began on March 10, 1979, and has happened every year since then except 2020 (virtually 2021). I heard about Super Saturday from all those capable souls who came before me, but I think we all shared that love of children and that special day especially for them, and I’m still in awe of all the people who have made this happen over the years. , says Amber Keeran, former chair of the board. It’s hard to explain to someone who doesn’t know. No one can ever believe this is such a great event with world class entertainment in this small town, put on by a troop of volunteers who love it In the first program of festivals, General President Emmie Mackay wrote: May the Children’s Theater Festival become one of the finest traditions in our community. It certainly is, and each year the Children’s Theater Festival continues this now rich tradition. This year, Super Saturday features nine standout performers, including Grammy-winning hip-hop musical group The Secret Agency, theater productions from the Childrens Theater of Charlotte and Porkchop Productions, and mountain heritage storyteller Johnny Fowler. Shows will take place at five venues in and around downtown Tryon and thanks to many generous sponsors, tickets are only $2 per show to make it affordable for local families. There is also free entertainment throughout the day along Melrose Avenue, such as giant bubbles, balloon twists, paper-cuts, cartoonists, a magician, and organized local organizations with crafts and activities. For more information, visit tryonsupersaturday.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tryondailybulletin.com/2023/03/14/super-saturday-44-years-of-childrens-entertainment-in-tryon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos