‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: Tommy Gabriel Actor Luna Teases Dark History





“The Last of Us” actor Gabriel Luna is set to return as Tommy for season 2 of HBO’s hit adaptation, and he teased a bit about what to expect during the SXSW chat.” The Last of Us” from HBO Max over the weekend before the season 1 finale. Luna plays Tommy, the younger brother of Joel (Pedro Pascal), who joins the Firefly rebels and lives in a safe and civilized colony in Jackson, Wyo. It is first introduced in the opening flashback of Episode 1, where Tommy, Joel and Joel’s daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) escapes the cordyceps fungus outbreak in Austin, Texas, which is coincidentally the hometown of Luna and the venue for the SXSW festival. Twenty years later, Tommy reunites with Joel in Jackson after Joel transports Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. Tommy is now settled, married to his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) and has a child on the way. As fans of the original “The Last of Us” video game and its sequel “Part II” know, Tommy plays an important role in the sequel, which will be explored in Season 2 of the HBO series. The story of “Part II” is – believe it or not – even darker than the original game, and Luna played both to prepare for her role. He teased that Tommy goes through a “de-evolution” in the sequel, and that there are “a lot of peaks and deep, deep valleys”. “Because I played the games back to back, it’s a story in my mind. I prepared myself that way,” he said. “You never want to assume you’re going to have a season 2, but considering it’s probably the biggest show in the world and they renewed us for season 2, it’s probably good that I have a head start thinking about it. The idea of ​​everything that happens in ‘Part II’ has always been in my mind. When working through the story we’ve told so far, you have to consider where you’re going with all the peaks and valleys. You don’t want to play the ending, but you definitely want to keep that in mind as you move forward and build the character. There are many peaks and there are deep, deep valleys. Even though Tommy is an evolved person and is evolving, there’s definitely de-evolution happening in “Part II”. That’s probably all I can say about it. Selome Hailu of Variety and Gabriel Luna of “The Last of Us” talk about the second season of the HBO series. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have previously said they’re considering “more than one season” to tell the full story of the “Part II” video game for television. As for Luna, he is patiently waiting to see the scripts for season 2, after the finale airs on Sunday evening. “I know the story, but no,” he replied when asked if he had the scripts. “If there are, I haven’t got my hands on them yet. Which is good, I’m a patient person.

