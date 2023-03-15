Entertainment
Our black Hollywood favorites took an iconic photo together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Let me start by saying I LOVE US FOR REAL. And by us, I mean black people. Now that that’s said, let’s get into this epic, photo of black joy and excellence that was taken at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party featuring a handful of black Hollywood royalty.
According an Instagram post by Miss Tina Lawson (yes, Beyoncs mama) the masterminds behind getting everyone together for this photo were Ava DuVernay and Tiffany Haddish. According to photographer, Mark Selinger, in a separate postthe tradition of vying for all black talent together was started by Tracee Ellis Ross years ago and as this year’s photo proves, it just gets better and better every time.
I won’t even try to name everyone I see (because the beauty and joy are so overwhelming), but some notable faces include Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina; Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols; Tracee Ellis Ross; Ava DuVernay; Tiffany Haddish; Tina Lawson and her husband, Richard; Will Packer; Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko; Wanda Sykes; Chloe And hall; rapper Saweetie; Quinta Brunson; Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl; rapper DDG; Dominique Fishback; Donald Glover; Thuso Mbedu; Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha; Gina Prince Bythewood (not this director) and her son, Cassius; Michael B. Jordan; Jonathan Majors; Lucien Leon Laviscount; Sanaa Lathan; Overlook; Laverne Cox; Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade; Sheryl Lee Ralph; Megan you stallion; Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara; Jeremy Pope; Janelle Monae; Phoebe Robinson; Melina Matsoukas; and more.
As if the picture couldn’t get any better, a behind-the-scenes look at the beauty and chaos of trying to capture the moment is equally epic and fun.
I don’t know who I relate to more: Jonathan Majors shouting to try and get the crowd together, Chloe Bailey trying to cool off with her portable fan, Wanda Sykes and Kevin Hart standing and looking on in slight confusion, Michael B Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion running their mouths (probably about anime) in the middle of the craziness, or the person recording all of this because I know magic like this doesn’t happen all the time.
The excellence it has, the power it has, the different shades of beautiful melanin it has! I know they weren’t in Harlem, but it looks like a beautiful day, In effect. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to Walgreens so I can print it out and hang it on my wall. I will tell my future children that this is their extended family.
