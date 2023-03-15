Colonial Iron Gym will open this summer





The Welday family hopes to open Colonial Iron Gym by summer 2023 (Supplied by Colonial Iron Gym) WILLIAMSBURG– James York Square in Williamsburg will open a gymnasium this summer. The gymnasium is owned by husband and wife duo, Joseph and Kat Welday, as well as supporting their two children, ages 16 and 6. Joseph Welday is currently an Active Duty Sailor one year from retirement and Kat Welday is a Nationally Qualified Wellness Competitor and Delta Flight Attendant. Both have always enjoyed working out and leading an active lifestyle. “We were living in North Carolina during the peak of COVID when everything was closed, including gyms. We started buying equipment to build a home gym so we could continue training during the pandemic,” Joseph Welday explained of what inspired him and his wife to open their own. gym. “What started as a two-car garage gym turned into 3 storage units full of equipment and a new dream of opening our own gym one day.” “When we moved to Williamsburg in May 2023, we quickly realized our side of town was a ‘gym desert’ and our dream began to take shape as we searched for space to rent,” continued Joseph Welday. . The facility will have over 8,200 square feet of usable space which should be as full as possible. Members will have 24-hour access and can enter the facility with a key fob or scan a barcode from the phone app. According to reports, the gym will feature a variety of equipment including squat racks, deadlift platforms, free weights, machines and a functional use area with grass. The gym also plans to offer personal training, weightlifting classes for teens, and group boot camp style workouts. The gym also boasts of having a number and variety of equipment offered. The gear has been hand-picked with the goal of saving members from having to wait for gear and providing different styles for members who can find what suits their body best. “One of our main goals is to get young people to the gym and fall in love with fitness! We will be fundraising and plan to give away free memberships to teens whenever we want we’ll get the chance,” Joseph Welday said, discussing the part of the gym he was most excited for. The gymnasium is currently planning to hold its first fundraising event on April 8. The gym will be hosting a pre-sale social at the Queens Lake Clubhouse from noon to 5 p.m., with memberships being offered at a discounted rate. Donations will also be collected to sponsor the first youth memberships. The gymnasium is currently in its construction phase. The gym also supports an open door policy to invite the community for offers of feedback, comments and concerns. For more information on progress and membership rates, please visit the gym official facebook page.

