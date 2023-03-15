Why did Superman and Lois recast Jonathan Kent? (New Jonathan Actor)





Superman and Lois season 3 introduces us to a new Jonathan Kent. Why did The CW’s DC TV series recast Jordan Elsass in the role? Superman and Lois finally makes its long-awaited return to The CW this month. The Arrowverse spin-off is looking to entertain audiences looking for DC TV content on a depressing and light-hearted DCTV schedule from the evolving network this season, and the critically acclaimed show has consistently delivered high-quality entertainment. It will be a season of change for Clark Kent and Lois Lane as the dynamic duo and their Fam of Steel meet a new threat in the form of Metropolis’ Bruno Mannheim. However, you may have already noticed a major change in the series, namely the new actor playing Jonathan Kent. Who plays Jonathan Kent in season 3 of Superman and Lois? Jonathan Kent is now portrayed by Australian actor Michael Bishop. He reprized the role of Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan for the show’s first two seasons. Before landing the full-time role on Superman and Lois season 3, Bishop appeared in the Disney Channel movie Spin. Why was Jordan Elsass recast as Jonathan Kent in Superman and Lois? Jonathan Kent was recast on Superman and Lois season 3 because actor Jordan Elsass left the role after two seasons. Elsass’ departure was announced shortly before filming for the third season began in Vancouver. Warner Bros. TV released A declaration confirming that Elsass “had informed the studio that he would not be returning to Superman and Lois for season 3 for personal reasons. Shortly after his exit was announced, the actor revealed in a Cameo video that he was sad not to be part of the next chapter of the series but “mental health is definitely a 100% priority” . After that, he suggested he might be done with acting. Jonathan Kent is an important part of Superman and Lois and Elsass did a phenomenal job bringing it to life. His presence on the show will certainly be missed, but we wish him all the best. We’re also looking forward to Michael Bishop’s take on Jonathan in the future. Superman and Lois Season 3 airs on The CW Tuesday nights at 8/7c.

