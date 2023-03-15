Another Hollywood Actor Wants an End to COVID Restrictions – OutKick





In a significant twist, several Hollywood actors have started speaking out in a bid to end unnecessary COVID restrictions. Even though the vast majority of society is thankfully back to normal, film productions are one of the few remaining areas of society where COVID mandates are still in effect. Most actors have tolerated or even encouraged such policies. This is not surprising, given their political beliefs and their refusal to accept information that contradicts the media or their favorite “experts”. But thankfully, a few are finally speaking out in an attempt to put an end to remarkably unnecessary COVID policies. Fran Drescher spoke out forcefully against end vaccination mandates. Woody Harrelson spoke out against warrantswith the support of actor Tim Robbins. Now they’re joined by another prominent voice, actress Tilda Swinton. Swinton appears in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, as well as the ‘Avengers’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ films. When discussing an upcoming project at SXSW, Swinton spoke out forcefully against mask-wearing. “Actually, I’m about to start shooting a picture in Ireland. And I was told, full disclosure, and I’m sure it’s recorded, people in Ireland could hear him wearing a mask at any time,” she said. “And I don’t wear a mask because I’m super healthy and i had the covid so many times and I’m so full of antibodies,” Swinton continued. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Tilda Swinton attends the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW) Swinton also expressed happiness at seeing normal human faces. “But it’s very nice to see your faces unmasked,” she said. The fact that film productions still require masks is completely indefensible. Observational data confirmed masks don’t workand recent reviews of high-quality evidence have also shown that masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID. READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID But Hollywood’s refusal to accept the evidence is unsurprising, given the industry’s political ideology. While there has been some progress on the left in accepting reality, many still mistakenly believe what mainstream media and pundits like Dr. Fauci have told them. There’s a perfectly justifiable argument to make that the actors brought this on themselves. They have contributed to an industry that is overrun with leftist politics and signs of virtue. But it’s always helpful when prominent figures speak out against endless masking. Not just because of its impact on film sets, but because it contributes to a larger cultural discussion. The more people accept that COVID warrants are unnecessary, the better. READ: BILL SIMMONS QUESTIONS ABOUT COVID TERMS, BOOSTERS: DON’T KNOW IF I’LL DO IT NEXT TIME Hopefully many more feel emboldened by Drescher, Harrelson, Swinton and Robbins and join the call to end these unnecessary policies.

