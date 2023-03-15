Viewership for 95th Oscars bounces back slightly to 18.7 million Daily Press





LOS ANGELES — Whether it’s the lingering drama of The Slap or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a wider audience has been drawn to the Oscars this year. The 95th Academy Awards, which aired Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million people, according to preliminary Fast National Live + Same Day figures released Monday by ABC. That’s up 12% from last year, but still low compared to most years. The main evening counter-programming, the season finale of The Last of Us drew 8.2 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max. The show started at 9 p.m. EDT, an hour after the start of the Oscars. A frequent criticism of the Oscars is that the series celebrates films that don’t have much appeal. This year was decidedly different, however, with two two billion dollar blockbuster sequels in the mix: Top: Gun Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water were both nominated for Best Picture. Angela Bassett has been nominated for a Marvel movie, a first. Even the winning film, A24s Everything Everywhere All At Once, grossed over $100 million at the global box office and played in theaters for months. For many years, the Oscars were often the second most-watched television program of the year behind the Super Bowl. Until 2018, Oscars telecasting had never slipped below 30 million viewers, according to Nielsen Records. The highlight was the 55 million people who watched the Titanic cleanup in 1998. From the 43.7 million viewers in 2014, the number of viewers steadily declined to 26.5 million in 2018, then recovered to 29.6 million in 2019 and 23.6 million in 2020. The bottom fell with issuance reduced by the pandemic in 2021, seen by 9.85. million. It rebounded last year to 16.6 million, which was the second lowest rated show of all time. Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over the ceremony in 2017 and 2018, returned to host the show, parachuting onto the Dolby Theater stage. The show also featured performances from pop stars like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Viewership for broadcast television has declined across the board in the streaming era, and award shows have illustrated this. The show had 27.4 million total social interactions across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and was the #1 global trending topic on Twitter for its entire run. As of Monday afternoon, Ke Huy Quans’ acceptance speech had over 1.3 million views on YouTube, and Brendan Frasers was at 2.6 million. The ABC show also scored 1.8 million views from the American Sign Language live stream. What we wanted to do was go out and perform a show that people would really like and people would talk about, Oscar producer Glenn Weiss told The Hollywood Reporter in the hours after the show. We think we did. I sure hope (Monday) brings good news on the ratings front, but either way, I think it was a successful night.

