Fake reviews spreading fake news about Bollywood stars; experts cry trash | Bollywood





That social media has become a negative place today is a fact. Calls to boycott films, threats against people have become alarmingly common until recently. While on the one hand we also have actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pursuing the legal route against the pap who poked inside their homes and shot a video, there’s another set of negativity: accounts evoking fake news about the actors’ personal lives. Just because they get a verified blue tick on Twitter, they feel that they, as an adult critic and gossip monger, can get away with writing defamatory tweets. The latest example is a Twitter user, based outside India, who is known for writing despicable things about actors, falsely claiming that Akshay Kumar harassed Disha Patani while on tour overseas. with other actors. While the actor kept quiet and paid no attention to this trash, it was enough to catch some eyeballs. What these Twitter trolls (and pages) don’t realize is that this negativity can damage a person’s professional and personal reputation beyond repair. The same Twitter account also tweeted malicious fake news such as this: Vijay Deverakonda finds Timepass love in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and stays together in a hotel room in Srinagar. Another: Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly broke up because he missed her after he slept with her. And the latest: making false claims that Kiara Advani is in the first month of her pregnancy. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​is miffed by the utter nonsense these handles spew. They have been writing garbage over the past few years. These accounts should be deactivated first. This Akshay rumor started from a joking guy. He also copied my movie reviews, which I called on my Twitter account. It is so wrong. If you notice, he only writes bedroom stories. These trolls are writing bullshit day after day, according to him. Perhaps because most of these handles are based in India, they do not fall under India’s cybercrime laws for any action to take and find refuge in there, we ask. Probably. But I’m not expert enough to comment on that. These trolls are attention seekers. The industry should ignore them, adds Adarsh. Advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar has the same thought, because these celebrities are easy targets, anyone can bajao them. They have no record of the identity of the person, posting fake or malicious news. India remains a country where cricket and cinema are a religion in their own right. That’s why anything written about movie stars gets hits, and those trolls peddling fake news know it. Producer Pritish Nandy points this out when he tells us: First of all, Twitter is increasingly becoming a toxic space. trolls also took over most spaces. It’s not just when it comes to Bollywood, it’s when it comes to all the successful and well-known people. They keep attacking them, multiple times, just to draw attention to themselves. Today there is a belief that if you attack famous people, you become famous yourself. Based on this principle, these trolls operate everywhere. There is a regular army of trolls operating, mostly driven by political goals. They find Bollywood and its actors easy targets to hit. This is free-flowing toxicity. Elon Musk has to do something or it will drive people away from the medium.

