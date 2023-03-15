Satish Kaushik’s nephew says late actor’s wife is in ‘bad shape’, 10-year-old daughter ‘pulls into a corner’ as they come to terms with loss





After the passage of Satish Kaushik, his nephew Nishant explained that the late actor’s family were “still trying to come to terms” with the loss. Nishant, who lit Satisfied, is also one of the producers at the late actor’s production house, Satish Kaushik Entertainment. Nishant shared that Satish’s wife, Shashi, and daughter Vanshika are in “bad condition.” In an interview with The Times of India, Nishant said that Shashi “keeps silent and flashes of memories come back to her”, and Vanshika tries to show courage in front of others, but when “she pulls herself into a corner, she starting to feel uncomfortable.”

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 following a heart attack. He breathed his last at Gurugram and his mortal remains were brought to Mumbai to his family ahead of his cremation. Kaushik was 66 years old. Nishant had written a moving tribute for his uncle, who was also like a father figure to him. Sharing photos with the late actor, he wrote, “My dear Chacha Ji, Of all the great blessings in life, big or small, it was to have a Chacha like you. You were one of a kind. You were everything to me, my father figure, my best friend, my mentor, my biggest critic, my support system and so much more. Life will never be the same without you by my side. You left me alone in this journey of life and I am unable to accept your absence. “There was so much to do together, so many movies to make, so many dreams to achieve, so much to learn from you. I knew I could always count on you. How am I going to do this alone Chacha Ji? Life isn’t fair at all, it takes unexpected twists and turns and expects us to be prepared for them, well I’m not. I just can’t imagine my life without you, even though I know you will always watch over me from wherever you are. I promise to make all your unfulfilled dreams come true and make you happy and proud. You have truly been an inspiration to me. You were and always will have a special place in my heart,” he added. “Thank you for teaching me, for supporting me and for always being there for me no matter what. There will never be another person like you. You will always be in my prayers. I love you very much my dear Chacha Ji Rest in peace,” he concluded. Nishant also shared that the Kaushik family had Satish’s ashes buried in Haridwar as they mourned his death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/satish-kaushiks-nephew-says-late-actors-wife-is-in-bad-shape-10-year-old-daughter-retires-into-a-corner-as-they-come-to-terms-with-loss-8495460/

