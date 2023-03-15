‘Tiger King’ Director Lists Hollywood Hills House – DIRT





A gentleman of diverse interests and multiple hyphens, Eric Goode made a name for himself in the early 80s as the impresario behind the legendary New York nightclub. Areabefore diversifying into chic restaurants (B-Bar and Grill; the Waverly Inn) and charming hotels (the Bowery Hotel, the Jane Hotel, Lafayette House). Over the years, however, Goode’s focus shifted more and more from nightlife to wildlife. In addition to directing Netflix’s hit docuseries”tiger king,» he is also president and founder of Turtle Conservation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting endangered tortoises and their habitats around the world. The reserve’s breeding and research center is located on Goode’s 52-acre ranch in Ojai, where he and two partners are restoring and renovating one of the city’s oldest hotels, The Roblar. Additionally, it has been reported that the entrepreneur is converting vintage cottages and stables on his Ojai ranch into film production offices. In light of the various projects already on his plate, we’re not surprised Goode is looking to divest one of the smaller properties in his portfolio – a mid-century modern Hollywood Hills. According to public records, Goode acquired the hillside home for $1.2 million in 2021, possibly with the intention of tweaking it. Built by Hungarian-born architect Tibor Gyimesi in 1960, Beachwood Canyon Residence certainly seems to have a lot of potential, possessing the all-too-rare quality of being in largely original, unencumbered condition. Comprising a compact 1,502 square feet, the exterior side of the one-story post and beam establishes a geometric pattern with a casual trio of linked rectangles on the garage door followed by a bank of square glass blocks leading to a pair of candy apple red door fronts. On the other side is an open plan living/dining area lined with glass walls which open onto a spacious balcony with seating areas. The three-bedroom, two-bath home also features high beamed ceilings, wood paneled walls, large built-in closets and cabinets, transom windows and bay windows, a concrete block fireplace, and built-in planters. On a hillside lot of 6,285 square feet, the property is list with Josh Muller of the Agency at an asking price of just under $2 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/showbiz/entertainment-industry/tiger-king-director-eric-goode-house-for-sale-hollywood-hills-1203623594/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos