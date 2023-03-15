Northwestern Mens Basketball: Viewing the Season’s Trends





Daily archive photo by Angeli Mittal Senior guard Boo Buie battles multiple defenders at the United Center on Friday, March 10, 2023. Northwestern lost to Penn State 65-67 in overtime.

As Northwestern heads into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the West Region, here are three trends to explain how Northwestern’s men’s basketball team is doing so far in its 2022 season- 2023. 1. Who are the most effective scorers in the Cats and where do these points come from? Statistics to know: Points Per Game (PPG), Field Goal Made (FGM), Field Goal Attempts (FGA), Effective Field Goal Percentage, eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 x 3 PT))/FGA. Visualization 1: Effective field goal percentage (eFG%) Visualization 2: FG points per match: 3 PT vs. FG (excluding 3 PT) The failure: Effective field goal percentage (eFG%) is a measure of scoring efficiency with weights adjusted to account for the increased value of a 3 PT shot. Although the Boo Buie guards (17.3 PPG), Chase Audige (14.3 PPG) and Ty Berry (8.5 PPG) were the top three scorers this season, junior center Matthew Nicholson had the highest %eFG this season (59%). This is notable considering all of Nicholson’s FG points this season have come from inside the arc. 2. Chase and Boo’s impact on the team Visualization: Total Season Points over Total Season Minutes The failure: The Cats’ most productive superstars, senior guard Boo Buie and senior redshirt guard Chase Audige, stand out from the rest of the roster with 532 and 436 season points, respectively. The 2022-23 All-Big Ten first team includes Buie, and the second team includes Audige; the dynamic duo add league accolades to their resumes. 3. The best offense is a good defense. Visualization 1: Offensive metrics (assists and rebounds) vs defensive metrics (steals and blocks) Visualization 2: How many points do other teams score The failure: When it comes to secondary offensive settings, Northwestern is underwhelming against conference opponents. They are ranked in the bottom half of the conference in assists per game and offensive rebounds per game. Despite those lackluster numbers, Northwestern is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in steals and No. 4 in blocks. This dynamic defense is led by this year’s co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, senior guard Chase Audige. The team’s defensive prowess mitigated offensive problems by limiting opponents’ scoring. Capping off a stellar regular season led by Big Ten Coach of the Year Chris Collins, the Cats head into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 with a dominant defense and competitive spirit. E-mail: [email protected], [email protected] Related stories: — From job at stake to Big Ten Coach of the Year: How Chris Collins led Northwestern to another historic season — Men’s basketball: ‘He’s really going to be special’: How Brooks Barnhizer became Northwestern’s Swiss army knife — Men’s basketball: Northwestern’s offensive woes on full display in heartbreaking 67-65 Big Ten tournament loss to Penn State

