John Wick Filmmaker Chad Stahelski Talks Oscar Sequels and Stunts – The Hollywood Reporter

Few, if any, stunt doubles lead their A-list counterparts in a string of blockbusters, but that’s been Chad Stahelski’s curious trajectory. The exceptionally fit filmmaker, who replaced Keanu Reeves in the first Matrix film before becoming the trilogy’s martial arts coordinator, has now collaborated with the star on every film in the John Wick franchise – the last of which, John Wick: Chapter 4hits theaters on March 24.

But the Massachusetts-born Stahelski has a lot more going for him than the hit movie series, which grossed $586 million. In addition to running production company 87Eleven Entertainment in Manhattan Beach, he also has 87Eleven Action Design in nearby Inglewood. The training house he co-founded with fellow stuntman-turned-director David Leitch in 1997 has groomed countless actors for films such as Hunger Games, The Avengers and even presenter 2. Arriving from his office in late February, Stahelski reflected on a life spent persuading celebrities to do stunts and offered his experienced perspective on why guns have no place on a Hollywood set.

THE John Wick the films doubled their gross with each installment. Do you have any ideas on how you expanded the audience?

If you had given me 200 million dollars after the first movie, which we did for nothing, I would have ruined everything. I’ve been part of so many second units and revivals of major franchises, and they’re all going to shit. So we looked at the other franchises that have spent money on paying everyone more or for a few bigger blowouts. It’s great for the trailer, but there’s no meat on the bone. Then we decided to spend the extra money we had to shoot in three or four countries and be very careful with our casting. I’m a huge Sergio Leone fan, and there’s not a movie he’s done where every little character isn’t great. That’s what I want.

I noticed that Eva Longoria was executive producer on the first one. How did it happen?

The first one John Wick was independent, and someone presented it as an investment opportunity. When Dave Leitch and I were touring, we didn’t even know it. We didn’t meet her until well after the movie was released. We finally met her at Chateau Marmont for lunch one day, and she was like, “Hi, my name is Eva. Isn’t that the weirdest thing? We actually made her a lot of money, which is awesome, so she thought she should take us out to lunch.

Keanu Reeves (left, in John Wick: Chapter 4) came to the franchise with a good martial arts background, although he had never worked with nunchucks until Stahelski gave him a pair: “I said, ‘These are for you. Don’t knock yourself out. ” Courtesy of Murray Close/Lionsgate

And you seem to go back and forth on whether or not you want to do a fifth John Wick.

In our mind, Keanu and I are done for now. we will give John Wick a break. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone likes this and it gets crazy, then we’ll take a quiet minute. highlights always, for some strange reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s still like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will make the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Scotch Bar at the Imperial Hotel and ask, “What do you think?” We’re going to take some 20-year-old whiskeys and write some ideas on napkins. If these ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.

You have a long list of projects in development or pre-production — mountaineer, Ghost of Tsushima And rainbow six, among many others. Does this frankness prevent you from doing other things?

Hollywood loves a good ad, doesn’t it? There have been a few that have come out, and I’ve been surprised how committed I am to directing them. (Laughs.) Really, however, there are a lot of things that interest me. But the Wicks are so intense, and I love being a part of it all. I tried to be the multitasking director – preparing one thing while working on another – but I can’t. That’s why they start to pile up.

Keanu, Charlize Theron and Tom Cruise are getting a lot of attention for doing so many of their own stunts. Who else impresses you?

87Eleven works on a lot more movies than I do, so we can see who’s really excited about the stunts. Bob Odenkirk trained at our facility when he was doing Person. He didn’t come from a sporting background and he was in his 50s when he started training, but he came in with such fervor. But we get a lot of people like that: Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry.

Halle Berry seems up for the stunts.

Funny story… Got a call from WME, while we were still writing John Wick 3, like, “What do you think of Halle Berry?” Well, she’s awesome. It’s Halle Berry. And then they said, “She’s coming to see you. Today.” And I swear, that afternoon there’s a knock on the door, and it’s Halle Berry. She didn’t miss a beat and said, “I just came to see you because I’m going to be in your next movie.” I’m like, “Are you?” Straight face, she says, “Yeah, and I’m going to train like crazy.”

Reeves presents the stunt staff with a custom gi accompanied by the actor’s practice nunchucks. Photographed by Yasara Gunawardena

How often does eagerness turn into anxiety when you walk into the gym?

All the time, even with an experienced cast. Few of us feel natural standing 200 feet above the ground or having 40 cars driven by you at 30 miles an hour.

So how do you get them there?

It’s mental. Ninety percent of the exercises we perform are based on memory. If you can’t remember five moves, it doesn’t matter how well you do the first four. It’s the same for great dancers, like Fred Astaire. You have to remember the whole take, so it’s about getting people to remember what they learned on set. When Keanu works out at the gym, he sees everyone’s faces. On set, it’s ninja mode. Everyone is in the dark. The lights are blazing. Guns explode. You don’t know who is who.

Bucherer watches were given away to those who worked on the first three Wick films. Photographed by Yasara Gunawardena

What have you learned from working with the Wachowskis for so many years and projects?

We actually put a line in the new movie: “How you do anything is how you do everything.” I’m sure they say it a little more eloquently, but it’s a Wachowski mantra. They care about everything. There is no detail too small. There is no “Hurry up. Just do it. There is only “Make it perfect”. Ask anyone who’s been through all three Matrix movies. Of the 11 department heads, I think all 11 and all of their second-in-commands are at the top of their game right now. It’s not an accident.

A lot of your work involves security, and you started your career in 1994 doubling for Brandon Lee after he died in an on-set accident with a gun during filming. The crow. How did you handle the Rust filming?

What happened on Rust … I wasn’t there, but the accidents I’ve been around, seen or been involved in have always been human errors. It’s never mechanical. So let’s talk about firearms. Back then, when it all started, they found blanks. A vacuum is a bullet without the projectile, but they couldn’t put you and me in the same shot, 5 feet apart, and one of us pulls the trigger. The concussive force coming out the end of the barrel would be enough to crack your skull. Accidents like this have happened and people have died because of it. But over the last 10 years they’ve come out with electronic guns, plug guns where there’s no way anything can come out of the barrel, and total CG. That’s how we do it. This technology is there for everyone.

Why isn’t everyone using it?

My feeling is that there is no reason to have an actual gun on set. We can create cities and spaceships and Godzilla and all those things. We have the technology to do the same with firearms. But, for 100 years, Hollywood has used real guns. And for prop houses, gunsmiths, or supply houses, that would render all their stock of real firearms useless. It boils down to the fact that it would cost some people a lot of money to switch to the other. Nobody wants to say that, but that’s the real reason. You don’t need guns. The alternative is just going to cost you more money.

How do you feel about the stunt community never getting its own Oscar category?

Is there one for all other departments except ours? It’s obvious to me. Really, there are wives stories, rumors and myths about why there is no category, that the Academy was mad at someone about something. As far as I know, that’s just bullshit. We want to be recognized because we are one of the top 11 departments. We’re in all the fucking trailers. Most movies are sold on what we do.

I’ll let you go, but you ever wondered if John Wick could have been even bigger if the catalyst for the entire franchise hadn’t been avenging a dead dog? The public’s appetite for human violence is endless, but dogs…

Killing the Puppy has been written as many times as it has been written. Ultimately, it’s mythological. We had to go so far, so extreme to push it to let you know it was absolutely symbolic. We are not trying to maintain realism. We want viewers to know we’re having fun. But you don’t even know how stressed out Dave and I were about it. Holy shit, we were risking credit cards, a mortgage on the house, everything. [Producer] Basil Iwanyk created his company. And then you have that day when you realize we’re doing all this and killing a puppy? I thought we would never get over it.

Chad Stahelski Photographed by Yasara Gunawardena

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.