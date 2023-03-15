Entertainment
Meta’s ‘year of efficiency’ continues as CEO announces plans to lay off 10,000 more workers
Imagine being a tech journalist returning after a few great days at Disney World with the family, only to find that the entire startup ecosystem is in turmoil after a major bank collapses. Anyway, what were saying is welcome, Christine! We missed you!
About SVB, bank customers received a surprising email in their inbox on Monday evening, Natasha M reports. This was from the bank’s new CEO, Tim Mayopoulos, stating that the institution was not only open, it was also operating as usual. Which had This on their bingo cards?
Let’s jump right into the Tuesday Crunch. Christina And It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
More Meta layoffs: Wed heard a rumor that Meta was going to have layoffs, and now pot holder And Paul confirm that the company will cut an additional 10,000 jobs. Additionally, the company will not fill thousands of open jobs and will cancel low-priority projects. More on Zuck’s thoughts on remote work in the Big Tech section.
All-out battle for generative AI: If you like the updated features of Google Workspace, here are a few: Google is doing all it can to bring AI into Workspace, Frederic reports. More Google news below.
OpenAI will not be outdone: If you saw this meme today, that pretty much sums up what happened with the duel AI announcements (see above). After the Google news, OpenAI dropped GPT-4, a multimodal AI it says is state-of-the-art, Kyle writing. In the meantime, diviner reports that GPT-4’s first app is a virtual volunteer for the visually impaired.
Startups and VCs
Caught in the wake of the shock collapse of former rival Silicon Valley Bank, shares of First Republic fell 62% yesterday. GOOD, this stock seems to be bouncing back a bit todaywhile investors seem to have a little more confidence that we have avoided the banking apocalypse, alexander reports.
Flat6Labs is one of Africa’s most active VCs, having invested in over 100 startups to date, across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Anne reports that after 11 years, the Egypt-based seed stage accelerator is embarking on a foray through a new $95 million fund to support startups in East and West Africa.
And we have five more for you:
3 investors predict the future of startups and VC after the fall of SVB
Picture credits: Dimitri Otis (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Silicon Valley Bank was more than a preferred choice for investors’ payroll and cash management: it also offered wealth management services and below-market home loans and helped coordinate property sales. private actions.
So where does the collapse of this bank leave the tech industry? Who is most vulnerable, who will benefit, and what are some of the long-term implications for venture capital? To find out more, Karan Bhasin and Ram Iyer interviewed:
Malle Gavet, CEO, Techstars
Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director, General Catalyst
Colin Beirne, Partner, Two Sigma Ventures
“We were probably going to see some consolidation in the VC class,” Gavet said.
“It was already underway, but it will probably speed it up, as SVB was also a preeminent provider of loans to GPs to do their capital commitment surveys.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
If you’re dying to buy new apples banana phone but want to know if the shade is sunnier or dandelion, the consumer products giant offers a live concierge who can answer that and any other questions you have. Sarah report that this new way to shop online for an iPhone includes a live shopping feature with your own specialist for a top-tier customer experience without queuing for hours.
Now, to bring you all things Google:
Here are five more that have nothing to do with Google:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
