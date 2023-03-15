All About Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser’s Bollywood Debut Starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy





Star of global blockbusters like The Mummy franchise, George of the Jungle And Journey to the Center of the Earth, Brendan Frasers’ career went on a downward spiral in the late 2000s. A decade later, he made a strong and solid comeback with an independent film The whale and shocked everyone with his performance receiving his first-ever Oscar nomination and eventual Best Actor win.

Photos of protozoa Over the years Brendan has starred in a wide range of films starting in the early 90’s and almost all of these films have been English language owned primarily by Hollywood. But, in 2019, when he was about to make his return to acting after a hiatus, few people know that Brendan Fraser also made his Bollywood debut with a lesser-known Hindi film titled descent line. Apart from Brandon Fraser in the lead role, the film also starred Abhay Deol and Ronit Roy. A crime action thriller directed by Rohit Karn Batra, descent line went into production in June 2016. Brendan flew to India for two weeks and filmed his scenes in Mumbai. At that time, the title of the film was Field.

Brillstein Entertainment Partners descent line is about an American undercover cop Charlie Jolpin (Branden Fraser) who is tasked with bringing down the mafia empire of three brothers Prithvi Sinha (Ronit Roy), Siddharth Sinha (Neeraj Kabi) and Suraj Sinha (Ali Haji). It also featured Abhay Deol as Raghav, an officer who wants to bring down the mafia family. Earlier the movie was supposed to star Ray Liotta but Batra said The Hollywood Reporter By 2016, the more the storyline evolved, the more obvious it became that Brendan was the best choice for the idiosyncratic role of Charu. For a director to explore this journey with him in a place like India is nothing less than a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Frasers’ time in India, Batra said , It was fantastic. He had a lot of respect for actors. For example, Neeraj Kabi was in Talvar [based on a real-life murder mystery that premiered at Toronto] and Fraser actually saw this film on the flight to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the film faced production delays and was finally released in India on the OTT platform Zee5 in late 2019. Check out the movie trailer below:



Brillstein Entertainment Partners The film received mixed to negative reviews and remains largely less known and seen.

