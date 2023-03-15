Hollywood Bowl Museum Los Angeles, California

Located right at the entrance at Peppertree Lane, the gentle slope that leads to the Box Office and entrances, the Hollywood Bowl Museum is a glimpse into the history and performers over the iconic music venue’s more than 100 years.

Surprisingly, the museum’s first exhibit features two stone fossils found on a hill above the scene in 2000. They date back approximately 15,000,000 years and serve as a reminder that the Hollywood Bowl is located in the ancient Santa Monica Mountains. .

Inside, the museum features brief exhibits, photographs, programs and videos showing examples of events that have taken center stage here over the decades: dance, pop, rock and jazz, opera, symphonic music, the LA Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as a list of film and television productions (and albums and live videos).

The early history and architectural exhibits are particularly interesting, with the latter showcasing small-scale plans and models of what the Hollywood Bowls scene looked like over the past century. Who knew it was once shaped like a pyramid, or that the 1929 design was meant to be temporary and lasted 75 years?

The many old black-and-white wall photographs suggest too-huge crowds of 20,000 to 25,000 in the open air, gazing at the distant scene, or colorful retro posters warning pilots to be aware of searchlights flashing overhead. Hollywood during the season. .

As the billboard listings attest, nearly every major musical artist (except Elvis Presley) has performed here over the past century. It has also hosted operas, ballets, circuses, presidents, religious revivals, and Monty Python, among others. During the season around June-September, more than a million people take place there.

The second floor of the museum hosts rotating exhibits. Headphones that let you listen to recordings are scattered throughout the museum, and while some might say it’s not worth a special trip to see, it’s surely the perfect way to get an aperitif of the Bowl, especially if you are already coming for a concert .