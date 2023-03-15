World Renowned Clarinetist to Teach Apple Valley Students





It’s not every day that a world-renowned musician, who graced the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York, gets to interact with students in the High Desert. The Granite Recording & Entertainment Arts Training Academy (GREAT) at Granite Hills High School in Apple Valley will welcome clarinetist Ricardo Morales to the school Thursday and Friday. GREAT is an AME/CTE model technical demonstration site for the California Department of Education. Morales is one of the most sought after clarinetists in the world. Last year he performed at Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Philharmonie de Paris and the Art Tower Mito in Japan. At GHHS, Morales will work with elementary and high school students, as he gives masterclasses and coaching sessions. Her visit will conclude with a solo concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at GHHS, which will also feature the West Coast Clarinet Congress. “We are honored to welcome such a renowned artist and educator as Ricardo Morales,” said GREAT Academy Director Javier Alcantara-Rojas. His visit will provide a unique opportunity for our students to learn and be inspired by a true master of his craft.” Morales joined the Philadelphia Orchestra as principal clarinet in 2003 and made his solo debut with the Orchestra in 2004. He was previously principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. During his tenure with this ensemble, he performed solo at Carnegie Hall and on two European tours. He has also been a featured soloist with the Chicago Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Seoul Philharmonic, Columbus Symphony, Memphis Symphony and Flemish Radio Symphony. Morales has taught clarinet for many years and currently serves on the faculties of the Juilliard School, Temple University and the Curtis Institute of Music. He is also a visiting professor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. Morales released a debut recording, French Portraits, and his recordings with the Pacifica Quartet were nominated for a Latin Grammy Award. Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Morales began his studies at the Escuela Libre de Musica with his five siblings. In a 2019 interview with the International Clarinet Association, Morales gave some insight into his upbringing. My mom was an occupational therapist and my dad played guitar by ear, Morales said. He never had any musical training but had great natural talent, devotion and a love of music. Morales said he was second generation and you could say he came from a musical family in the sense that his siblings are professional musicians two composers, a conductor and a cellist. Morales’ visit is made possible through financial support from the Apple Valley Unified School District. GREAT offers courses in drama, choir, guitar, piano, strings, orchestra, art, broadcast/digital media, dance, and technical theater. For more information about the event, please visit the school’s website at ourgreatacademy.com. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

