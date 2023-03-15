Peacemakers Dance Intro inspires a wild wedding routine in Bollywood





Peacemaker Creator James Gunn shared a video from a recent wedding reception that included a Bollywood performance that incorporated the DC Universe show’s opening dance number into his routine.

One of the performers shared the Bollywood Peacemaker dance intro on Twitter, which Gunn later retweeted. The routine begins with a faithful recreation of the HBO show’s opening dance number to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” before turning into a wild Bollywood performance that continues to include winks. subtle to Peacemaker dance. This isn’t the first time fans have paid tribute to the dance number, with Gunn previously sharing an impressive video of the FBS Dance Squad performing it at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. RELATED: Idris Elda Discusses Potential DCU Bloodsport Movie Peacemaker is a spin-off of Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The series premiered in January 2022 on HBO Max and stars John Cena, reprising his role as The Suicide Squad as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. The eight-episode first season of the HBO Max series picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad and follows Peacemaker on a mission with the ARGUS Project Butterfly black ops team to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures that have taken over human bodies around the world.

Peacemaker Season 2 is on the way HBO Max renewed Peacemaker for a second season in February 2022, with Gunn set to write and direct all episodes. However, following Gunn’s appointment as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios in November, development on Peacemaker Season 2 slowed down, with Gunn saying in February 2023 that production had been postponed while he worked on the next DCU movie. Superman: Legacy. He also indicated that filming would not begin until after production on WallerA Peacemaker The spinoff series focusing on ARGUS agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) was over. Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver and watchmen the writer Christal Henry will direct Waller. RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Henry Cavill’s Canceled DCU Superman Return List of Upcoming DCU TV Series Peacemaker Season 2 and Waller are two of six upcoming DCU series currently in development at DC Studios. The other four are lost paradise, Commandos Creatures, Lanterns And gold booster. All six projects will be part of Chapter 1 of Gunn’s rebooted DCU, titled “Gods and Monsters.” Although each DCU film and series is meant to tell a stand-alone story, Gunn said “the characters all interact throughout the different stories,” with one of the main characters from Commandos Creatures confirmed to appear in Waller. Peacemaker Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max. Source: Twitter, YouTube

