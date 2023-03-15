Janelle Brown says goodbye to a beloved member of her family





As previously reported, Janelle Brown has lost over 100 pounds in the past few months. What an impressive feat, right? Earlier this week, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member opened up about a loss of a very different kind. Janelle’s beloved dog, Jack, has passed away. “My dear Jack passed away this morning. Thank you to the vets who worked so hard to save him over the past few days,” the 53-year-old wrote alongside several photos of Jack via Instagram on Monday, March 13. “Unfortunately, his body just couldn’t overcome the illness that suddenly struck him at the end of last week.” There really are far more personal and painful tragedies than the loss of a pet. Janelle then explained how the animal was actually her from the mother dog … which she took in after her mother passed away in December 2020. Janelle Brown smiles for the camera in this panoramic shot. “He was no stranger to us. I was with mum when she adopted him and he spent several months every year staying with us when mum came,” she continued. “We had a special bond before he joined us full time… “He will be truly missed. “My other pup Byrn is a bit lost. And our hearts are hurting. But I’m glad he’s not in pain anymore. In a previous post, Brown revealed that Jack had been diagnosed with an autoimmune type disorder. “All is well,” she wrote at the time. “The vet said he didn’t know what caused them, but it was manageable with medication.” Alas. It looks like things got worse after that. Janelle Brown opens up here during a confessional on the 17th season of Sister Wives. Brown’s pets made frequent appearances on her social media pages and accounts. In November, the reality star posted a photo of Jack, Bryn and his daughter, Savannah. “The dog version of big TV,” she captioned the photo. “They could watch someone cook for hours :). Especially when it’s a piece of meat. Isn’t Savanah so beautiful? “And she’s going to be 18 in about a week!” This mom feels old! Janelle’s loss comes three months after she grew apart from her spiritual partner, Kody Brown. She ended her marriage to the father of 18 in December 2022 and didn’t seem to have a single regret. “I’m not expecting it. I kind of cried that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said in January 2023. “I was not heartbroken.”

