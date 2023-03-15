Murder and Multiples; the true cost of easy money | Culture & Leisure

The television news like above all two stories: the missing blondes and the multiple births. Diane Sawyer has spent decades growing attached to famous quintuplets, genders and septuplets. More the merrier, the merrier.
Before the series imploded in predictable disaster, Jon & Kate Plus Eight turned our pop culture obsession with multiples into cable ratings gold. The Duggars, stars of 19 Kids and Counting, had bigger families (and even more sordid and spectacular scandals), but they built their offspring more gradually.
What happens when you mix multiples and murder? Blood & Money (9 p.m., CNBC), the new true-crime series from producer Dick Wolf, continues Law & Order’s emphasis on stories pulled from the headlines, but dispenses with actors and scripts in favor of a documentary-style cover.
The second episode of tonight’s Blood recalls the shocking murder of a famous mother of quadruplets, a crime motivated by a potential windfall worth millions.
It might not be so sleazy, but there’s still money involved. Tonights Frontline (8 p.m., PBS) presents Age of Easy Money, the tale of stimulation turned addiction. And like most habits, this one is very hard to break without a major crash or meltdown.
A two-hour examination of Fed policy from the authors of Frontline reports The Amazon Empire and The Facebook Dilemma, this report interviews dozens of current and former Federal Reserve advisers, bankers, economists, authors and experts. It recalls the great financial crash of 2008 and the Fed’s desperate and admittedly radical efforts to pump money into the economy. As one official recalls, the financial crisis had reduced the economy to a body whose every vein had been cut. The Fed’s liquidity was a necessary transfusion of fresh blood.
The problem was that the Fed wanted to stimulate the economy as a whole, but Wall Street used the stimulus to hand out big salaries and bonuses. These personal dealings created resentment and frustration that led to the Tea Party movement of 2010 and later Occupy Wall Street protests that fed on the idea that a small elite had rigged the system.
Over the two hours, we heard from many who believe the Fed’s easy money policy has continued for too long, turning a crisis management tool into a new normal. Too many risky businesses had been founded on the assumption of borrowing capital at interest rates close to 0%. Others call it a sugar rush that encouraged risk, discouraged long-term saving, and allowed established business giants (Google and Apple) to amass fortunes and stifle competition and innovation.
And just as Wall Street was getting addicted to its sugar spike, some worried that Washington had become too dependent on economic policy set by unelected Federal Reserve governors, instead of the people’s representatives in Congress.
What happens now that the Fed has started to withdraw what has been called the low interest rate punch bowl? Has all this easy liquidity led to runaway inflation? Will higher rates lead to a recession?
No one here claims to be an oracle. But like most episodes of Frontline, it features thought-provoking conversation.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., TruTV) begins.
A shaken veteran becomes a suspect in an FBI murder case (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Intrigue on the Danube on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
An international tennis star is kidnapped from a Brooklyn court on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Return to Amish (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) is entering its seventh season.
French director Francois Truffaut portrayed himself as the harassed director of a movie within a movie in the 1973 romantic comedy-drama Day for Night (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14), starring Jacqueline Bisset and Jean-Pierre Aumont.
Abbys adaptation period on Night Court (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)… A class of pilots ends very badly on 9-1-1: Lone Star (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14)… The Bachelor (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14)…Cyberterror Strikes on American Auto (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14)…The Voice (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)…A Mothers’ Sorrow is aggravated by online conspiracies on Accused (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Thats My Jam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Soccer star wife is killed in robbery on Will Trent (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley and Maya Hawke on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)…James Spader, Ian McShane and Mrs. Pat visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).