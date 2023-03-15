Entertainment
Actor Madeleine West joins campaign to stop pedophiles exploiting pension loophole
Australian actress and child sex abuse survivor Madeleine West has joined a campaign to close a legal loophole that allows pedophiles to hide their wealth in the form of pensions, leaving nothing for their victims.
Key points:
- Access to convicted felons pensions for their victims was first suggested five years ago
- Former Neighbors actress Madeleine West has joined a new campaign for the move
- She says too often pedophiles walk out of jail and go on with their lives ‘unscathed’
“It is absolutely necessary that we start looking this crime in the face, look it in the eye and stop looking the other way,” the mother-of-six said.
She has teamed up with Adelaide barrister Andrew Carpenter to lobby the Federal Government to change the laws so that pedophiles can be stripped of their super, which is currently a protected asset.
Instead, they want that money to go to survivors of child sexual abuse.
In January, West, a former Neighbors and Underbelly star, revealed that she had been sexually abused as a child, which led her to seek help for a range of health issues.
She said the idea that pedophiles could keep their wealth, while their survivors struggled, should be “shattering for all of society”.
“The idea that someone rubbing their hands while serving their prison sentence with a slap on the wrist can walk out and go on with their life unscathed is heartbreaking,” she said.
Loading Instagram content
“While the victims have a cross of blame, shame and an inability to function in society. They have a life sentence so to speak.
“And what’s even more infuriating is that the people who become responsible for their therapy are the taxpayer.”
West said the idea of adults preying on children was uncomfortable, but “our society tolerates a conspiracy of silence” and it was happening “in numbers we cannot comprehend”.
She said she hadn’t spoken out about her abuse for decades because she felt lonely, but was speaking out now to influence change.
“It takes one person to stand up and say it’s not right for the whole dialogue to change,” she said.
“If there is an opportunity for me to be that person, then what I went through was worth it, because if it means even one person will feel compelled or safe to come forward, then my pain is justified.”
She said stripping pedophiles of their wealth could be one way to deter them.
Changes first suggested five years ago
Under current federal bankruptcy laws, there is no provision to use the infringer’s super for compensation or redress.
The changes were first mooted in the federal parliament in 2018, but nothing was done.
Nick Xenophon, then an independent candidate for the federal Senate, tried to revive it last year.
In January, Deputy Treasurer Stephen Jones announced that the government planned to change the laws before submitting its proposal for consultations.
The proposal only gives survivors access to “additional” contributions made to an offender’s super fund, and advocates say it doesn’t go far enough.
Mr Carpenter, who has represented many survivors of child sexual abuse, said he had campaigned for three years to have the loophole closed.
He said it shouldn’t just be convicted pedophiles who lose their super, but those who are sued by their survivors in civil courts.
“The aim of the Super for Survivors campaign is to ensure that Australia is the most dangerous place on the planet to commit these kinds of crimes because not only will you lose your freedom, you risk losing everything what you worked hard for,” he said.
He said the loophole was obvious in the case of South Australian pedophile Peter Liddy.
In 2001, he had been the state’s longest-serving magistrate when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison with an 18-year unreleased period for sexually abusing children at a surf lifesaving club in the 1980s.
Seven claims for damages brought by his victims were later dropped as very little of his estate remained.
His survivors instead received $10,000 each from the state government’s victim compensation fund.
Mr Carpenter said former Bega Cheese boss Maurice Van Ryn, who will not be eligible for parole until 2029, is another example of a pedophile who hid his assets in his super before being convicted.
The federal government has been contacted for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-15/actor-madeleine-west-campaigns-against-paedophile-legal-loophole/102094274
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TikTok Ban: UK Minister Calls National Cyber Security Center to Investigate App’s Safety | political news
- Actor Madeleine West joins campaign to stop pedophiles exploiting pension loophole
- Tanguilly stunned as No. 1 UNC women’s tennis beats Clemson on the go
- LeBron James’ wife Savannah James dons white dress at Oscars party – Footwear News
- 5 Bold New Google Cloud, Workspace AI Offers: Thomas Kurian
- Earthquake damage has been studied – the world
- Imran Khan posts new video as Pakistan’s Zaman Park ‘remains under siege’ for over 12 hours
- Xi says China must build military ‘great wall of steel’ DW 3/13/2023
- SVB was Donald Trump’s bailout
- 9 Punjab officers to face action over Prime Minister Modis 2022 security breach
- AHY Criticizes Jokowi Food Estate and Perpu Job Creation
- CM also felt that what I was saying was right