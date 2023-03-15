Actor Madeleine West joins campaign to stop pedophiles exploiting pension loophole

Australian actress and child sex abuse survivor Madeleine West has joined a campaign to close a legal loophole that allows pedophiles to hide their wealth in the form of pensions, leaving nothing for their victims.

Key points: Access to convicted felons pensions for their victims was first suggested five years ago

Access to convicted felons pensions for their victims was first suggested five years ago Former Neighbors actress Madeleine West has joined a new campaign for the move

Former Neighbors actress Madeleine West has joined a new campaign for the move She says too often pedophiles walk out of jail and go on with their lives ‘unscathed’

“It is absolutely necessary that we start looking this crime in the face, look it in the eye and stop looking the other way,” the mother-of-six said.

She has teamed up with Adelaide barrister Andrew Carpenter to lobby the Federal Government to change the laws so that pedophiles can be stripped of their super, which is currently a protected asset.

Instead, they want that money to go to survivors of child sexual abuse.

In January, West, a former Neighbors and Underbelly star, revealed that she had been sexually abused as a child, which led her to seek help for a range of health issues.

Madeleine West has starred in Neighbors and Underbelly. ( instagram )

She said the idea that pedophiles could keep their wealth, while their survivors struggled, should be “shattering for all of society”.

“The idea that someone rubbing their hands while serving their prison sentence with a slap on the wrist can walk out and go on with their life unscathed is heartbreaking,” she said.

Loading Instagram content

“While the victims have a cross of blame, shame and an inability to function in society. They have a life sentence so to speak.

“And what’s even more infuriating is that the people who become responsible for their therapy are the taxpayer.”

West said the idea of ​​adults preying on children was uncomfortable, but “our society tolerates a conspiracy of silence” and it was happening “in numbers we cannot comprehend”.

She said she hadn’t spoken out about her abuse for decades because she felt lonely, but was speaking out now to influence change.

“It takes one person to stand up and say it’s not right for the whole dialogue to change,” she said.

“If there is an opportunity for me to be that person, then what I went through was worth it, because if it means even one person will feel compelled or safe to come forward, then my pain is justified.”

She said stripping pedophiles of their wealth could be one way to deter them.

Madeleine West arrives at the 2014 Logie Awards in Melbourne. ( PA: Joe Castro )

Changes first suggested five years ago

Under current federal bankruptcy laws, there is no provision to use the infringer’s super for compensation or redress.

The changes were first mooted in the federal parliament in 2018, but nothing was done.

Nick Xenophon, then an independent candidate for the federal Senate, tried to revive it last year.

In January, Deputy Treasurer Stephen Jones announced that the government planned to change the laws before submitting its proposal for consultations.

The proposal only gives survivors access to “additional” contributions made to an offender’s super fund, and advocates say it doesn’t go far enough.

Mr Carpenter, who has represented many survivors of child sexual abuse, said he had campaigned for three years to have the loophole closed.

Andrew Carpenter and Madeleine West are part of a campaign to change the law. ( ABC News: Ben Pettitt )

He said it shouldn’t just be convicted pedophiles who lose their super, but those who are sued by their survivors in civil courts.

“The aim of the Super for Survivors campaign is to ensure that Australia is the most dangerous place on the planet to commit these kinds of crimes because not only will you lose your freedom, you risk losing everything what you worked hard for,” he said.

He said the loophole was obvious in the case of South Australian pedophile Peter Liddy.

In 2001, he had been the state’s longest-serving magistrate when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison with an 18-year unreleased period for sexually abusing children at a surf lifesaving club in the 1980s.

Last year, Mr. Xenophon and Mr. Carpenter stood alongside a survivor and the sister of another survivor of Peter Liddy abuse. ( ABC News: Rebecca Puddy )

Seven claims for damages brought by his victims were later dropped as very little of his estate remained.

His survivors instead received $10,000 each from the state government’s victim compensation fund.

Mr Carpenter said former Bega Cheese boss Maurice Van Ryn, who will not be eligible for parole until 2029, is another example of a pedophile who hid his assets in his super before being convicted.

The federal government has been contacted for comment.