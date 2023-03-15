Entertainment
how The Fabelmans and Babylon both use music to evoke nostalgia
This year has seen the release of a diverse collection of nostalgic films about filmmaking. Damien Chazelle Babylon delves into the excesses of 1920s and 30s Hollywood; Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans explores the place of cinema in the childhood of directors in the 1960s, and Sam Mendes Empire of Light is about a cinema in 1980s England.
These cinematographic retrospectives pose a challenge to film composers: how to musicalize the past of their medium while adhering to the expectations of contemporary audiences? Two of these film composers were Oscar nominees for Best Score: Justin Hurwtiz for Babylon and John Williams for The Fabelmans. Neither won, but Hurwitz and Williams take opposite but equally successful approaches to this challenge.
Both scores received largely positive critical reception, the music being one of many points of excellence critics found with The Fabelmans but one of the few they found with Babylon.
The nostalgia and the score
While both films use music to evoke nostalgia for the era in which they are set, the effects are very different.
Hurwitz’s massive score for Babylon goes hand in hand with the excess of every other aspect of the film, while Williams’ modest work for The Fabelmans adds subtle emphasis to a delicate story. Hurwitz’s score plays for well over half of Babylon’s three hours, while Williams for The Fabelmans takes just 20 minutes (including end credits).
Notably, neither Hurwitz nor Williams write in the currently dominant style of soundscape-based film music, best exemplified by the work of Hans Zimmer, a style to which all of last year’s Oscar nominees have credited. adhered more consistently.
Among the other nominated scores, Son Luxs for Everything Everywhere All At Once is a kitchen sink pop extravaganza and Carter Burwells for The Banshees of Inisherin is a finely crafted bedroom score. One might have hoped that the fact that only one nominated score this year, Volker Bertelmanns for All Quiet on the Western Front, was in the Zimmer style portends a greater variety of film scores in years to come. The fact that he won suggests otherwise.
Hybrid music
In Babylon, Hurwitz places the tropes and themes of 1920s popular music into a 21st century context. From the 1920s we have saxophone choirs, muted trumpets, the syncopations of early jazz and honky-tonk pianos. As of the 2020s, cyclical melodic modules, chord-based harmonic gestures, and trance-like repeats are all recorded in clear multi-channel sound.
Read more: Nightmarish Inside the Dream Factory: How Babylon Captures Hollywood in the 1920s
Hurwitz also adds a healthy dose of the 1960s jazz-based film music style of Michel Legrand, Henry Mancini and Lalo Schifrin.
This hybrid from the 1920s, 60s, and today has often been used in American film and TV movies and TV shows. The recent Netflix series Hollywood was scored (by Nathan Barr) in much the same way, although it is set in the late 1940s.
I date the popularity of this style from the innovative and influential behind-the-scenes TV show. 30 Rockwhere composer Jeff Richmond took a postmodern approach to the big band styles of decades past to musicalize the fast-paced and absurd happenings of New York’s late-night television comedy world.
Past and emotion
Williams’ score for The Fabelmans could hardly be more different. Piano and celesta solos are accompanied by a small orchestra playing Williams’ rich and subtly shifting chromatic harmonies.
It’s the kind of music that, if it wasn’t so carefully arranged with every note in the right place, could have quickly turned sugary. But Williams’ score only enters the film at a few key moments. The film’s soundscape consists mostly of music from the 1960s when the film is set (a location-making technique used more frequently by Martin Scorsese than by Spielberg) and piano music played by the main character, the mother of Sammy Fabelman, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), a character based heavily on Spielberg’s own mother, Leah, who trained as a concert pianist.
As Sammy becomes a filmmaker, his actions and the films he makes are accompanied by pop songs and excerpts from other film scores of the time, while the atmosphere of the house is largely linked to piano playing. by Mitzi. The score is mainly used for the emotionally charged moments between mother and son.
I read the score’s presence as Spielberg reflects on those times in his past Williams marks the director’s emotional memory, while the pop songs and piano pieces are more literal nods to the years in which the film takes place. All the music in the films is about the personal nostalgia shared with the audience by the director (compared to Babylon, where the nostalgia is not related to personal memories of cinema and family but rather to the medium of the film itself) .
Read more: Win it all everywhere at once: 5 experts on the big moments of the 2023 Oscars
Williams’ most poignant scene takes place during a family camping trip, where Mitzi dances spontaneously and lyrically for the family. The music emphasizes the scene, creating a sonic connection between the mother as she dances and the son as he films her. The rest of the world seems to melt away as the filmmakers focus on music, light and movement.
Both Hurwitz and Williams musicalize the process of making the film in its procedural and emotional aspects. Both show excellent technical skills, Williams at the end of the golden age of his career and Hurwitz still at the beginning of his.
