Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopri from TV show Nukkad, has died aged 71







In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Sameer’s cousin Ganesh Khakhar revealed that he died of multiple organ failure. He said: “He was suffering from breathing problems and then he fell asleep and passed out. We called the doctor and he suggested we admit him to the hospital. His heart was not working properly and also had some urinary problems. He was kept on a ventilator, he gradually collapsed at 4:30 this morning.” Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his role as Khopri on the TV show Nukkad, died today (March 15). The actor was 71 years old. He has been in various TV shows and movies over the 38 years of his acting career. The actor had taken a short break from Showbiz and moved to the United States. Later he came back and also performed two plays in Gujarati and was popular for his character in Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho.In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Sameer’s cousin Ganesh Khakhar revealed that he died of multiple organ failure. He said: “He was suffering from breathing problems and then he fell asleep and passed out. We called the doctor and he suggested we admit him to the hospital. His heart was not working properly and also had some urinary problems. He was kept on a ventilator, he gradually collapsed at 4:30 this morning.” Sameer was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali where he breathed his last.

Sameer’s funeral is due to take place at 10.30am today at Babhai naka crematorium, Borivali. The actor was active in the television and film industries. He has done some notable TV shows – Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati and Adaalat. He was last seen in Sanjivani which starred Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. The actor had spoken to a news portal revealing he was on the hunt for good roles after returning from the United States. He said: Everyone is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work, I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it’s a daily exercise with every movie or show. But I’m a bad salesman.” I hope that people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work until my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I’m not tired yet, added Khakhar. The actor will be remembered for his iconic characters in popular TV shows and movies. He has also contributed to Gujarati theater by performing plays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/tv/news/hindi/veteran-actor-sameer-khakhar-best-known-as-khopri-from-tv-show-nukkad-passes-away-at-71/articleshow/98647841.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

