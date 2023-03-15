Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Krishna Mukerjee Marries Boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla

Actor Krishna Mukherjee, best known for playing Aliya in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married to cruise ship deck officer Chirag Batliwalla in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Goa. She shared several adorable photos from the nuptials on Instagram. Read also : Famous Naagin Krishna Mukherjee got engaged to her boyfriend in Manali; Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja were present. See the pictures

A picture shows Krishna holding Chirag’s face as they sit in a mandap after sunset, with the beach in the background. Sharing the photos, Krishna wrote, And Bengali girl married for life to Parsi sailor. We seek your blessings and love on our big day. Krishna transformed a Bengali bride into a red and white lehenga and beaded and kundan jewelry. Chirag wore a white kurta, dhoti and topor, worn by Bengali grooms.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote: Congratulations to you both and lots of love. May your life be filled with happiness. Rakshanda Khan also wrote: Congratulations my darling Krishna!!!! I wish you a lot of hapiness. Pavitra Punia, Ridhima Pandit and many others also praised her in the comment section.

In November last year, Krishna shared a video of his engagement in a Christian wedding setup. Maybe it was from her pre-wedding photo shoot. Krishna was dressed in a white robe without a veil and ascended the stairs to meet Chirag, who was waiting for him at the top in his sailor uniform. Sharing the video, Krishna wrote, I am watching you alone. All my doubts suddenly disappear one way or another. One step closer. How time passes.

Krishna had his bachelorette in Thailand. She donned a short silver dress as she partied with her pals on a beach. Sharing a video of the celebrations, she had written on Instagram, My girls surprised me with an amazing bachelorette party and it couldn’t have gone better. Thank you @diapers_and_lipsticks @shireenmirza @richa_suf love you all.”

Krishna made her television debut with the 2014 show Jhalli Anjali, in which she played Sheena. She then starred in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shubh Shagun.