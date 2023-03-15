Hollywood makeup artists dazzled by variety, Armani Beauty at the Oscars





The heavyweights of show business and the global beauty industry showcased their best faces over Oscars weekend, celebrating the 2023 winners at Variety + Armani Beauty’s Makeup Artistry annual dinner. The Edition West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant hosted an evening celebrating the work of transformative artists Allan Avendaño, Alex Babsky, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, Kathy Jeung and Cedric Jolivet – each receiving a moving tribute from Sabrina Carpenter, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Hale, Natasha Bedingfield and Kathryn Newton, respectively. Champagne and cocktails were served on a lush garden terrace before dinner indoors, where the likes of model Winnie Harlow, Emma Roberts, Meg Stalter, Kristine Froseth and Cara Santana mingled. The Armani team stayed true to its Italian roots by inviting several actors from the Sicilian second season of “The White Lotus”: actors Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. Variety via Getty Images Artists Armani Mélanie Inglessis and Carolina Gonzalez gave keynote speeches and the debates were moderated by Varietyit’s Mark Malkin. All participants appreciated a well-shaped eyebrow and a perfect contour, but inner beauty was a priority for the famous presenters. Carpenter praised Avendaño for his sense of humor and the intimacy they have built over their career. ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Hale praised Deenihan Fisher’s work ethic as the mother of a toddler. Bedingfield chose to sing several high notes to celebrate Jeung. Newton, star of Marvel’s Ant-Man sequel “Quantamania,” credited Jolivet with helping her land acting roles with her quirky vision. The “Westworld” star Thompson was perhaps most poignant when discussing her work with Babsky. Variety via Getty Images “I used to think of makeup as a kind of war paint. I thought of fashion as armour, all the ways we adorn ourselves. A way to shield ourselves from the world,” she said. “When I met Alex, my idea of ​​it really changed. It was the first time I felt truly recognized by someone for my beauty, the beauty that exists inside and is amplified by someone who really sees you. Alex’s approach to makeup is incredibly technical, but he understands the person he’s in front of and paints them with extraordinary love and care. The guests lingered over the dessert with Variety CEO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, COO Dea Lawrence and co-editor Ramin Setoodeh until the last white linen is folded and the tealight is blown out.

