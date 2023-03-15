Taapsee Pannu reveals no one brings gifts to Bollywood parties: ‘Koi kuch nahi deta, bade hi kanjoos type log hain’





Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that the social labels of those who live in the world of Bollywood are very different from those of ordinary people. In a chat with The Lallantop, Taapsee shared that actors who attend birthday parties or Diwali parties do not receive any gifts for each other. Taapsee was talking about attending At Shahrukh Khan’s birthday party and when asked about the present she chose for him, the Badla actor said: “Koi kya hi dega? What can Shah Rukh Khan do? (What will we give him? What can you give Shah Rukh Khan?)

When asked by the host if she hadn’t given him anything, Taapsee said, “which gives nothing (No one gives anything). Taapsee further explained that she thinks what can you give to someone who has everything. “Toh mera toh dimag nahi chal raha (I couldn’t think of anything). When the host suggested she could have given him a book because he loves to read, Taapsee said, “I know, but what kind of books? I don’t know. At that point, you think whatever I give him, he’ll be nice and say thank you and keep it, but if they don’t like it, they might judge me for it. They might think she gets these kinds of gifts, so you’re only there, so you don’t give her anything out of fear. So I got nothing,” she said. Taapsee was then talking about a Diwali party at the Bachchan Residence and shared that there too people show up without any gifts. “Everyone leaves without a gift on the vehicle(Everyone shows up without any gifts),” she said. And when the host appeared shocked again, she laughed and said, “Baden hi kanjoos type log hain, but nahi… (Everyone is pretty stingy, but no…). Taapsee asked the host if he’s ever seen someone wearing gifts in paparazzi photos. “Aapne dekhi hogi yeh pictures jab aati hain, toh aapne kitno ke haath mein aapne dekhe hain gifts? (You must have seen photos of people attending parties. Have you seen anyone carrying gifts?) “The host wondered if his staff members were carrying the gifts, Taapsee said:”Aisa kuch nahi hota (This does not happen). Taapsee said that lately she has been bringing gifts to Diwali parties, but since no one gets anything, she felt very uncomfortable with a “animalaround. So she decided to leave it in her car and only gave it to the host when she was about to leave.

