Connect with us

Entertainment

The Osborne brothers reflect on their memories with late actor Leslie Jordan

The Osborne brothers reflect on their memories with late actor Leslie Jordan

 


TJ Osborne shared heartfelt memories of the end Leslie Jordanreflecting on working with the legendary actor and comedian who passed away in October 2022. He was 67.

Osborne Brothers the award-winning duo of TJ and John Osborne appear in the latest episode of Cookies & Jamspeaking with Southern Life Magazine Chief Editor sid evans about their country music career, growing up in Maryland, TJ’s decision to come out, John’s unconditional support for his brother, whiskey and more. During the conversation, the brothers reflected on working with Jordan, who died after suffering sudden heart failure while driving his BMW in Hollywood, officials confirmed. Jordan was featured in the Brothers Osbornes music video for I’m not for everyone. TJ reflected on the podcast:

Leslie, we got to know each other more and more in a very short time. I am very grateful not only to have met him, but to be able to call him a friend, to know him and to spend time with him. He was a very special person. I mean, he was really someone who obviously loved to make people laugh, but would really go above and beyond and, above all else, he loved being the center of attention. So he lit up the room. He was really, really naturally an amazing, very, very funny storyteller. How he happened to be on our music video, I was asked to join him for a tribute to those anthems titled Company’s Comin’. At the time, I hadn’t come out when I was asked to. But to be asked, you know, he, he wanted this gay man, to be himself, to sing all these anthems because he grew up with them and he loved them. And, to my knowledge, was always religious but I think where he grew up he felt a bit rejected by that community, he wanted to lean into that a bit. So obviously coming out where there are two gay men singing this anthem was really a really special moment in a lot of ways. And those songs, I didn’t grow up in church but I love- those songs are just fun to sing. They have very nice melodies and can really hit you in the feels. But the time came for us to make this video and they wanted a character that looked a lot like Leslie, someone that would stand out in a bar. So I thought, you know, let me, let me call Leslie and see if he can be in this video, which he did. And let me tell you, he was there all day and worked tirelessly and demanded not to be paid. And he’s really someone who gave a lot of himself to all of us. And I think that’s why he left such a lasting impression.

The brothers were always close throughout their childhood as they grew up in Maryland and shared their appreciation for country music. John told Evans that playing music together is still a hobby, it’s just that we’re lucky to be able to pay our bills with it now. we are very lucky to be able to do this.

Cookies & Jam is a podcast featuring conversations with beloved artists to hear stories about how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they were shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their fondest memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat while on the road.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://country.iheart.com/content/2023-03-14-brothers-osborne-reflect-on-memories-with-late-actor-leslie-jordan/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: