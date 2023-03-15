The Osborne brothers reflect on their memories with late actor Leslie Jordan

Leslie, we got to know each other more and more in a very short time. I am very grateful not only to have met him, but to be able to call him a friend, to know him and to spend time with him. He was a very special person. I mean, he was really someone who obviously loved to make people laugh, but would really go above and beyond and, above all else, he loved being the center of attention. So he lit up the room. He was really, really naturally an amazing, very, very funny storyteller. How he happened to be on our music video, I was asked to join him for a tribute to those anthems titled Company’s Comin’. At the time, I hadn’t come out when I was asked to. But to be asked, you know, he, he wanted this gay man, to be himself, to sing all these anthems because he grew up with them and he loved them. And, to my knowledge, was always religious but I think where he grew up he felt a bit rejected by that community, he wanted to lean into that a bit. So obviously coming out where there are two gay men singing this anthem was really a really special moment in a lot of ways. And those songs, I didn’t grow up in church but I love- those songs are just fun to sing. They have very nice melodies and can really hit you in the feels. But the time came for us to make this video and they wanted a character that looked a lot like Leslie, someone that would stand out in a bar. So I thought, you know, let me, let me call Leslie and see if he can be in this video, which he did. And let me tell you, he was there all day and worked tirelessly and demanded not to be paid. And he’s really someone who gave a lot of himself to all of us. And I think that’s why he left such a lasting impression.