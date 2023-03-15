The City of Boston and the #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition Announce the Opening of 88 Music Rehearsal Studios in Dorchester

The City of Boston and the #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition announced that after construction by The Record Co., the interim music rehearsal space at 55 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester opened. The space will accommodate more than 500 musicians in 88 rehearsal rooms. The Mayor’s Office worked closely with the #ARTSTAYHERE Coalition, Councilwoman Liz Breadon, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, and the Boston Planning and Development Agency to secure this space as part of the immediate and long-term solutions to the displacement of artists. in Brighton.

At the end of December, Center Court Mass. LLC has come to the aid of hundreds of potentially displaced musicians to rent the former Beasley Media Group site, relocating those to 155 North Beacon Street in Brighton, which was sold in 2021.

The arts are a big part of what makes our city special and we must do everything we can to ensure our artists and creatives can afford to stay and thrive in our city, says Mayor Michelle Wu. We were happy that everyone involved was able to provide temporary rehearsal space for so many musicians. We thank Center Court Mass LLC and The Record Co. for coming together so quickly to make the transformation possible.

We are happy to help musicians, on a short-term basis, find practice space in the City, said Matthew Snyder of Center Court Mass LLC, swing space owner. Our development won’t start for some time, so we were happy to put the space to good use until then.

The 35,000 square foot location once housed commercial radio stations, producing 88 studios which will house any musicians wishing to relocate from Brighton, among others. Located near the MBTA JFK/UMass station, the building houses ample free parking, security patrols and cameras, an online tenant portal, and will offer on-site recording and streaming studios this spring.

The opening of 55 Morrissey Boulevard will provide needed stability and affordable rehearsal space for many musicians displaced from 155 North Beacon Street in Brighton, said Liz Braedon, City Councilor. I thank the #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition, The Record Co., Center Court Mass LLC, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, and all other advocates involved for their collaborative work in realizing this space that will help keep musicians in our city. I look forward to continued collaboration with advocates and community members on future plans for 290 North Beacon Street, a facility in Brighton that will be designed as a permanently affordable rehearsal space for Boston musicians.

The interim space, known as The Record Co. @ 55, offers studios of five sizes with varying levels of soundproofing, $374-876, with most large enough for multiple bands/musicians. The space will be operated by The Record Co., a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring equity and sustainability to Boston’s music community through an affordable space to record, rehearse and gather.

That’s what we do at TRC, itsYes Matt McArthur, Executive Director of The Record Co. We remove barriers that prevent people from making and playing music.

Were not just relieved to have space, says Jim Healey (Blood Lightning, Set Fire, Black Thai, Were All Gonna Die). We were also excited about the work The Record Co. has done both to ease the transition and to provide professional security, digital access, room temperature control, online payments, an elevator and a kitchen area. /living room. It’s really starting to feel like the city cares about its musicians.

“I am honored to have these artists in Dorchester and thank Matt Snyder and our partners at Center Court Mass. LLC for being open to different opportunities and realizing the importance of our artist community in Boston,” said Councilman Frank Baker.

The New England Musicians Resource Fund provided relocation assistance for musicians moving from Brighton to Dorchester.

When we heard about the demolition of the rehearsal space, we knew we had to step in and help, said Gabe Rice, NEMRF President. Were here to support the New England music community and are committed to investing in and championing the professionals whose talents bring music to life.

This is an important step towards ending the arts/music/culture move to Boston, sharing Ethan Dussault of the #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition. Thanks to the collaboration between artists, advocates, developers and government, the tide is beginning to change.