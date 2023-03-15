Kakao Could Use SM Entertainment As A Stepping Stone To The World

As Kakao is on track to become SM Entertainment’s largest shareholder through a takeover bid, analysts believe that the tie-up with the showbiz agency could help improve its overseas presence, s relying on the fame of SM Entertainment artists.

HYBE has given up its takeover of SM Entertainment and is cooperating with Kakao, it announced on Sunday. The company has not decided what it will do with the 14.8% stake it currently holds.

The tables have now turned favorably to Kakao, who is currently trying to acquire 39.9% of SM Entertainment in the tender, where he is offering 150,000 won each. The offer will be valid until March 26.

If successful, the tech company will become the largest shareholder in the K-pop agency that created NCT and aespa.

The acquisition of SM Entertainment could help Kakao Entertainment’s IPO.

“Kakao and Kakao Entertainment need to acquire a company with intellectual property in order to expand globally,” said analyst Ji In-hae of Shinhan Securities. “The synergy created between KakaoTalk and Dear U Bubble, a community fan service run by SM Entertainment, is expected to help in overseas expansion.”

KakaoTalks’ domestic monthly active user (MAU) count was 47.78 million based on the fourth quarter of 2022. In contrast, overseas MAU was 5.7 million.

The fan platform is a great solution to Kakaos’ current situation, said analyst Kim Ha-jeong of Daol Investment & Securities. The entertainment industry is an industry with the greatest opportunity for overseas expansion.”

Weverse, HYBE’s community fan service, has an MAU of 8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while for Dear U Bubble, 70% of revenue is generated overseas.

“Let’s say KakaoTalk creates a new tab on its app for the fan platform. SM Entertainment’s global fandom will switch to KakaoTalk to communicate with its artists. The influx of new global users can create a strong synergy with the activity of content from Kakaos as well as its key business, BizBoard,” added the analyst.

Kakao Entertainments IPO, which has been in the spotlight since its acquisition of SM Entertainment, is seen as just the tip of the iceberg as to what the company can achieve.

The immediate effect of the SM Entertainment acquisition should be felt in the webtoon and web novel businesses.

HYBE has partnered with Naver to create a series of webtoons and web novels based on its artists, such as BTS, Enhypen, and Tomorrow X Together. The BTS webtoon 7Fates: Chakho was simultaneously released worldwide in 10 languages, becoming more popular overseas than at home and racking up over 15 million views in just two days since its release.

The story’s collaboration with SM Entertainment may have a promotional effect for Kakao in countries such as the United States and parts of Southeast Asia, where he is still a newcomer.

Sources said the acquisition of SM may also provide Kakao with a motive to collaborate with HYBE. Neither Kakao nor HYBE have specified the areas in which they will cooperate.

Kakao and Kakao Entertainment already own 4.9% of SM Entertainment.

Last month, Kakao and SM Entertainment announced their willingness to work together on the development of SM 3.0, which involves freeing the company from founder Lee Soo-man’s influence.

Kakao stressed that it will ensure the agency operates independently from artists and fans and accelerate global growth.

As part of the deal, Kakao receives extensive distribution rights for artists from SM Entertainment.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]