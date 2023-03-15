Jaya Bachchan sparks Bollywood vs. South debate in parliament after RRR and The Elephant Whisperers win 2023 Oscars





India made history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning two awards. The song RRR Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song and Guneet Mongas The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short at the 2023 Oscars. India’s proud victory has become a talking point in Parliament. The MP for Rajya Sabha reacted to RRR’s Oscar win which led to a Bollywood v South debate in parliament. ALSO READ – Shweta Bachchan talks about her BIGGEST disagreement with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda; reveals to be harder on her than her son Agastya Here’s why Rajya Sabha MPs have congratulated the creators of RRR’s Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers documentary for winning the Oscars. Veteran actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan hailed the win and is happy they are discussing the country’s most important ambassadors, the movie people. Being a proud film fraternity, it does not matter to her whether the winners are from North, East, South or West as they are Indians. She represents with pride and dignity my film fraternity which has represented this country on several occasions and has won numerous awards. She further mentioned the names of Satyajit Ray and SS Rajamouli. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter Shweta Bachchan Trolled While Attending Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Event; Internet users highlight an unequaled skin tone Jaya Bachchan thanked the public in the country saying that it is thanks to them that people from foreign countries recognize us. She proudly declared that this was just the beginning and that the movie business was here, not in America. Several Rajya Sabha MPs agreed that Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers is Indias win, some pointed out that it was only a southern region win. Jaya Bachchans statement sparked a Bollywood debate against the south when MDMK leader Vaiko informed the assembly that before the best RRR song award had been received by Tamil Nadu native AR Rahaman. Also, RRR is a Telugu language film with Naatu Naatu being a popular track in Telugu. ALSO READ – Jaya Bachchan clicked ‘good mood’ at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event; netizens say: “Deserves a special mention in our story” [Watch Video] AIADMK Chief Mr Thambi Durai also pointed out that The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga was in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. And he is proud to be from Tamil Nadu himself. The South versus Bollywood debate is still going on, whether in the film industry or in Parliament. Although the lines between the two industries are blurring and the film fraternity is working on an Indian cinema, people tend to talk about the divide. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

