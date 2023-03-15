Alexander Skarsgrd swore not to become an actor. He failed

Alexander Skarsgrd of Infinity Pool attends IMDb Studio Presented by Land Rover during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Getty Images for IMDb)

For a long time, Alexander Skarsgrd did not want to be an actor. THE Overflowing swimming pool The star and son of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgrd was cast there as a child, playing the occasional role in Sweden and not the classic Hollywood child-actor story. After a TV movie he was in as a 13-year-old started drawing attention to him, he vowed not to act, determined not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Q21:25Alexander Skarsgrd is drawn to eclectic roles Actor Alexander Skarsgrd (True Blood, Big Little Lies, Infinity Pool) on the eclectic roles he’s taken on, the nepotism and the stories behind HBO’s succession.

“It made me very anxious,” the Swedish actor told Tom Power in a Q interview. “I didn’t like the attention, so for the rest of my teenage years I was really determined not to not become an actor. . But I failed.”

Despite being a second-generation actor, Skarsgrd says he doesn’t really think about the current “nepo babies” talk. Partly, he says, it’s because “I’m old and I’ve been in the game a long time,” but he acknowledges he worried about accusations of nepotism when he was younger. But the reality was that being the child of Stellan Skarsgrd didn’t really open many doors for him when he first moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s.

“I couldn’t find a job,” he says. “Like, any job.”

In fact, his difficulties booking gigs left him with a kind of impostor syndrome. So much so that when he landed a major role in Generation Kill a 2008 miniseries about the invasion of Iraq by Thread creators David Simon and Ed Burns, based on a non-fiction book of the same name, he spent the first few months of production convinced he would be fired.

“Like, that’s clearly a mistake,” he says. “If I can’t get the job of Jock Number Five on a bad TV show, why would they give me [the role of real life Marine Staff Sgt.] Brad Colbert on Generation Kill?”

It wasn’t until he realized it would be too expensive for the production to replace him that he finally felt safe.

“I would calculate how much money they had spent on big sets and on production, how much it would cost for them to replace me,” he says. “It wasn’t until the second half of filming that I thought, ‘Maybe I could finish this. Wow.’ I still have moments like that, but it’s getting better.”

In his new film, director Brandon Cronenberg Overflowing swimming pool, Skarsgrd plays an American tourist in the fictional country of Li Tolqa. When he kills a local in a drunk driving accident, he has two options: either he can be killed by his victim’s eldest son, or he can pay to be cloned and have the clone killed for him.

It’s the kind of role that feels on-brand for Skarsgrd, who has taken on a lot of weird and dark roles over the past few years, including but not limited to: a cult leader, an abusive husband, a man possessed by a wolf demon. , a racist cop and a fictional, cannibalistic version of himself.

“I don’t have a shrink,” says the Swedish actor. “So maybe it’s cathartic? It’s my therapy, to make all that darkness dig into the dark crevices of my personality. That’s where I pull it out.”

Catharsis aside, Skarsgrd says he takes an attitude that every role could be his last, and so he tries to seek out projects that “get me thinking, take me to where I’m thrilled when I think about the opportunity to go to work.

“I never really thought of my career as a five-year plan or a 10-year plan,” he says. “I’m not very good at strategizing or accepting work because it could advance my career. It’s all very instinctive. Do I connect to something or not? It’s kind of like that that I choose my jobs.”