Quentin Tarantino sets ‘The Movie Critic’ as tenth and final film – The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino is back for the last time.

The filmmaker behind some of the most indelible films of the past three decades, pulp Fiction And Once upon a time in Hollywood among them collects what sources say will be billed as his latest film.

The film critic is the name of the script that Tarantino has written and is preparing to direct this fall, sources say.

Connection line details are kept in a suitcase, but sources describe the story as set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center.

It’s possible the story will focus on Pauline Kael, one of the most influential film critics of all time. Kael, who died in 2001, was not only a critic but also an essayist and novelist. She was known for her pugnacious fights with publishers as well as filmmakers. In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the request of actor Warren Beatty. The timing of this Paramount job seems to coincide with the script setting – and the filmmaker is known to have a deep respect for Kael, which makes it more likely that she is the subject of the film.

The project does not have a studio house; it could ship to studios or buyers as soon as this week, sources say. A favorite might be Sony, where Tarantino has a close relationship with topper Tom Rothman. Sony distributed Once upon a time in Hollywoodthe filmmaker’s 2019 installment on 1960s cinema, and also gave him a one-time deal in which the copyright reverts to him over time. Hollywood also won two Oscars after landing 10 nominations and grossing over $377 million worldwide.

Tarantino has had the ability to attract the most coveted actors for two decades, working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt twice each. He steered Christoph Waltz to two Oscars. Samuel L. Jackson is a frequent contributor. If this is really his last film, there will be no shortage of actors who will drop everything to line up for the roles.

The filmmaker has long maintained that he has a finite number of films in him, saying he wants to direct 10 films or retire at the age of 60. The writer-director has directed nine (if you count the two Kill Bill movies as one) and turns 60 later this month.

He also adopted a philosophy that directors disconnect as they age. In 2012, he tells Playboy“I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst movies in their filmography are the last four at the end. I’m all about my filmography, and a bad I don’t want this bad disconnected comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, “Oh man, he still thinks that was 20 years ago.” When directors become stale , This is not beautiful.

Tarantino is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated authors, obsessed with film history and disposable genres that tended to operate on the fringes of the industry, such as spaghetti westerns, blaxploitation and chopsocky. But his modern, elevated approach to these genres won him two Academy Awards for Best Writing (for pulp Fiction And Django Unchained), three Best Direction nominations and one Best Picture nomination.

Although he plans to retire from acting, he has expressed interest in other creative outlets, noting in interviews that he could direct limited series or stage plays. In 2021, he publishes his first novel, a novelization of Once upon a time in Hollywood.