Review: Paris Hiltons path from party girl to style icon | Entertainment





Paris: The Memoirs of Paris Hilton (Dey St. Books) Dubbed the OG influencer, kids club turned tycoon Paris Hilton pioneer who became famous for being famous in the early 2000s, a playbook since adopted by everyone from Kardashians to housewives and countless social media influencers. Hilton became a fixture on the New York club circuit as a teenager in the late 1990s, decked out in designer clothes and high heels, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi. In her twenties, her fame became mainstream with the almost simultaneous launch of her reality show The Simple Life and the leaking of a scandalous sex tape. I knew I wasn’t trying to build an ordinary career, Hilton recalled from her early days when she was paid to party and attract paparazzi. I was building a brand that would eventually turn into multiple streams of income, but that seems a lot more calculated than it was. Born into the family dynasty of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, Hilton spent her childhood in a rarefied world of privilege, collecting a menagerie of animals like ferrets, gerbils and a baby goat and earning the family nickname of Star. But an ADHD diagnosis put a damper on the idyllic childhood, making it hard to concentrate in school. Her constant need for excitement and her penchant for escaping over fences and out of bathroom windows made her a troublemaker. I don’t just like fun. I need pleasure. Pleasure is my kerosene, she writes. After Hilton began sneaking out to clubs at night, sometimes disappearing for days, her parents took a tough loving approach and sent her to a school series for troubled teens, with devastating consequences. Locked away in schools for nearly two years, Hilton says she was psychologically and physically abused and sexually assaulted during mock gynecological exams. Once released at 18, she stuck to the story concocted by her family who had gone to boarding school in London. She didn’t speak out about the abuse for 20 years, eventually discussing it in her YouTube Documentary 2020 It’s Paris. Since then, she has become an advocate for reform in the troubled teen industry, testifying before Congress about her experience. Now embracing her ADHD as her superpower, Hilton today focuses on being a mogul with a line of perfume and jewelry and other businesses, with a legion of fans she calls her Little Hiltons. She got married husband Carter Reum in 2021 and the couple now a son. Hilton says she appreciates the way Reum accepts the endless spinning cycle of her life. Where most people see a dumpster fire, Carter sees Burning Man, she writes.

