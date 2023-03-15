Obama’s Assistant, Hillary Donors, Improv Actor: Meet the SVB Board

One is a Hillary Clinton mega-donor who went to a Shinto shrine to pray after Donald Trump won the White House. Another worked for President Barack Obama before her own political career failed dramatically. A third is a prolific contributor to Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi who owns a Napa Valley vineyard just 15 minutes from the former House speaker.

There is even an improviser.

The 12 directors who were supposed to oversee the fallen Silicon Valley Bank and prevent the catastrophic errors that jeopardized the entire banking system on Friday may not be household names.

But they face a series of investigations into their collective role in its collapse.

A post-review of the board reveals it didn’t fit Silicon Valley’s youthful image: Only one independent director is under 60, while the oldest is 78.

SVB has touted its diversity, however, noting in its 2022 proxy statement that 45% of its board are women, in addition to other diversities like "one black member", "one LGQBT+ and "two veterans".







The Silicon Valley Bank board, which collapsed on Friday, is made up of a diverse group of executives, including a former Obama administration official and the owner of a Napa Valley vineyard. Reuters







Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday March 10. Reuters

SVB Financial Group, the banks’ parent company, named Tom King, former CEO of investment banking at Barclays, to its board in September as it boasted $214 billion in assets and more than 7 700 employees worldwide. The group is now made up of seven men and five women, or 41% women.

The group’s lack of banking expertise is likely to be a central concern for investigators. Only one current member has had a career at the top of the investment banking world.

What is clear is that the bank, and much of the board, have beefed up their Democratic credentials as part of their strategy.

They donated to Obama, Clinton and President Biden, as well as local Democratic congressional representatives, including Pelosi, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Political Action Committees (D-NY) and longtime member Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). of the powerful Senate Banking Committee.







One of SVB’s board members, Garen Staglin, owns a vineyard in California’s Napa Valley near one owned by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (above) Getty Images

These contributions went hand in hand with the bank’s business model.

“Everyone knew it was the go-to bank for woke CEOs,” a source told the New York Post. “They knew they were politically aligned. The companies that lent money to the SVB all had a waking agenda.

Here is a who’s who of the failing SVB board:

“I prayed at a Shinto shrine after the loss of Hillary”

Director Kate Mitchell, 64, is a Hillary Clinton mega-donor who was so upset by Donald Trump’s 2016 victory that she visited a shrine in Kyoto over Thanksgiving.

“I prayed for me and for us to move beyond our grief and shock and figure out how to engage and listen to what happened and come back together, Mitchell told CNBC.

The prayers came after she donated $50,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund.

Before the election, Mitchell celebrated that 97% of tech company employee donations went to Clinton.

“97% support for Clinton is mind-boggling and really suggests we’re pounding the table,” Mitchell told NBC News. “We think its business policies are going to be more user-friendly.”







Kate Mitchell donated $50,000 to Hillary Clinton’s fundraising campaign in 2016. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mitchell was a prolific donor in 2016, but far less generous in 2020, donating just $593.33 each to the Democratic parties in Minnesota, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

A seasoned venture capitalist who co-founded Scale Venture Partners, Mitchell has served on the board of SVB since 2010.

She has been a strong advocate for venture capital, chairing the National Venture Capital Association and traveling frequently to Washington, DC to lobby for Silicon Valley.

She also takes credit for co-drafting IPO legislation in 2012 that made it easier for start-ups to go public.







Mitchell was so disheartened by Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election that she prayed at a shrine during the Thanksgiving holiday in Kyoto, Japan. AFP via Getty Images

The San Francisco resident is also a proud champion of diversity, co-founding VentureForward, which focuses on “improving opportunities for women and underrepresented minorities in the venture capital ecosystem.”

And despite a bank’s biggest corporate governance failure since the 2008 financial crisis, Mitchell advises the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford Law School.

I learned to be a boss by doing improv

Board member Elizabeth “Busy” Burr shares leadership success. She is now acting CEO of RiteAid after Heyward Donigan left in January with a rare hobby: improv theatre.

The 61-year-old credits being part of an improv troupe for taking her to the top.

“I learned a lot doing improv and it influenced the way I thought about leadership,” she said. Authority Magazine in February 2021 before joining the SVB board months later in November.







Elizabeth “Busy” Burr has been improv for over 10 years, most notably as a performer with the Bay Area band called Subject to Change. @thebusyburr/Twitter

His waking credentials are beyond doubt. In the same interview, she explained how she sees her role as a director as one of forcing companies to embrace diversity.

“It’s not enough to just report the numbers, rather we need to demand a deeper look at corporate culture, what are the informal networks and behaviors that support the status quo,” Burr said. “Discuss this at the board level and hold management teams accountable for real change.”

Winemaker toasting his neighbor Nancy Pelosi

Garen K. Staglin, who was elected to the SVB board in 2012, is another serial Democratic donor.

He owns the Staglin Family Vineyard, a 61-acre certified organic property in bucolic Napa County. The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon sells for over $300.

The 78-year-old and his wife, Shari, bought the Rutherford estate in 1985, putting them in high company: Less than 15 minutes away is the Napa Valley estate owned by Democratic Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul.







In 1985, Garen Staglin founded Staglin Family Vineyard in Napa Valley, California with his wife, Shari, and two children. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Staglin donated to Pelosi, but reserved his biggest donations for national figures.

He gave $10,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, sent $54,000 to Clinton’s Hillary Victory Fund in 2016 (on top of $25,000 the year before), backed Obama with $35,800 in 2011, and donated $10,000. dollars to the Democratic National Committee last year.

Obama official caught red-handed

The most politically connected independent director is Mary J. Miller.

The 67-year-old served as Obama’s Undersecretary for Homeland Finance at the Treasury Department from March 2012 to September 2014.

In her role, she implemented the Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation which set out the regulatory framework within which SVB operates, meaning she would have expert insight into the thinking of regulators dealing with the now-closed bank.







Mary J. Miller served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for Home Finance in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Bloomberg via Getty Images

But his own attempt at a political career ended in disaster in 2020.

A longtime resident of Baltimore, Miller ran to become mayor of Charm City in 2020, but finished third in the Democratic primary after an extraordinary run.

A political action committee working on Miller’s behalf sent a bombshell email to potential donors saying his campaign strategy was to target white voters, which would leave the two African-American candidates splitting the majority black vote of the city and pave her way to victory, local station WBFF reported.

Confronted with the email two months before the primary, Miller insisted that the PAC – Citizens for Ethical Progressive Leadership – had nothing to do with her, saying in a mea culpa: “It’s not who I am.”

That didn’t help: Miller limped with just 15.6% of the vote among Democrats.

The only real banker on board







Tom King is the only “real” banker on the board. Reuters

Tom King, 63, SVB’s newest director, is the only board member with a career at the top of the banking world.

He spent 35 years in investment banking, much of it at Citigroup before joining Barclays in 2013.

At Barclays, King was the CEO of the investment bank. But he retired as he claimed he was quitting because he didn’t want to be subject to UK laws making senior bankers legally liable for their unit’s mistakes, Bloomberg reported.

Additional reporting by Lydia Moynihan