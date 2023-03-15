Taapsee Pannu says no one brings gifts to Bollywood parties; ‘Bade Hi Kanjoos Type Log Hain…’





New Delhi: Everyone wants to know what goes on behind the scenes at glamorous Bollywood parties. Well, Taapsee Pannu recently unveiled the bling town social etiquettes which are quite different from those practiced by regular people. In an interaction with The Lallantop, Taapsee opened up about his first encounter with SRK, Bollywood parties where the actors who attend receive no gifts for each other. Taapsee opened up about attending Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party and when asked what gift she chose for him, the actor remarked, “Koi kya hi dega? Shah Rukh Khan ko koi kya hi de sakta hai? (What can you give SRK, what can someone give).” When questioned further, Taapsee said, “Koi kuch nahi deta (no one gives anything)”. She explained that she thought about it but her mind stopped working given what would you give to a man who already has everything. When the host suggested she could have donated a book because SRK loves to read, she said, “I know, but what kind of books? I don’t know. At that point you think whatever I give her he’ll be nice and say thank you and keep it but if they don’t like it they might judge me for it They might think she’s getting that kind gifts so you are there only, so you don’t give anything because of this fear. So I got nothing. Taapsee also talked about a Diwali party at the Bachchan Residence and shared that there too people show up without any gifts. “Vahan pe sab bina gift ke hi jaate hain (Everyone shows up there without any gifts),” she said. So when the host looked shocked again, she laughed and said, “Bade hi kanjoos type log hain, mais nahi… (Everyone is pretty stingy but no..)” The ‘Badla’ actor then asked the host if he had seen anyone wearing gifts in paparazzi photos: “Aapne dekhi hogi yeh photos jab aati hain, toh aapne kitno ke hath mein aapne dekhe hain When the host suggested that his staff members carry the gifts, Taapsee said, “Aisa kuch nahi hota (that doesn’t happen).” Taapsee also added that lately she has been getting Diwali gifts for the holidays but since no one gets anything she feels left out and leaves the gift in the car only to give it to the host when she is. about to leave.

