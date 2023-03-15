Citadel TV Show Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon – The Hollywood Reporter





Citadel, the expensive and troubled Russo Brothers drama that has been in the works since 2018, is getting a second chapter. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden has been renewed for a second season ahead of its April 28 debut. It is unknown how many episodes season two will feature; the first year will consist of only six episodes. The news comes after the series launched with a music video and speech this month on South by Southwest. Amazon and the Russos’ AGBO representatives declined to comment, as sources say the deals have not yet been finalized. The global event series was first announced in mid-2018 when Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke unveiled plans for the “wide-ranging, multi-level international event series”. From avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel has already spawned an Indian adaptation as Amazon hopes the spy drama can become a fully streamer-owned franchise. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was enlightened by Salke’s predecessors, Citadel is a watershed moment for the executive, who added MGM to her skill set earlier this year. As The Hollywood Reporter announced last September, the budget for Citadel soared north of $200 million after a series of reshoots following the departure of half of the show’s creative team amid creative differences. The series is currently on track to become the second most expensive show ever made, behind only Power Rings. Among the changes, Citadel parted ways with showrunner Josh Appelbaum and director Brian Kirk and the Russos have hired David Weil, the creator of the recently completed Amazon drama Hunters, to take over the show, provide more grounded shooting, and oversee $75 million in reshoots against a budget that was already slated for $160 million. Sources say Weil will remain the showrunner for season two, with the Russos expected to direct multiple episodes. Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, revealed to SXSW that Citadel marked the first time in her two-decade career that she received equal pay.

