Virat Kohli: world star! Beating GROOVES with ‘Quickstyle’ on a Bollywood song, the video goes viral





Virat Kohli: After contributing to Team India’s 2-1 victory in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. Kohli has now shared a photo on her Instagram account with Norwegian dance group Quick Style, who are touring India. The group, who previously worked with popular band BTS, also released a video featuring the batter grooving to a song alongside them. Read also: MI vs GG WPL 2023: Yastika Bhatia goes crazy! Smashes MASSIVE six, opponents watch in disbelief, watch here Virat Kohli grooves with Quickstyle Hip-hop dance crew Quick Style has been getting a lot of attention on social media with their viral videos featuring popular Bollywood songs, especially their performance on “Kala Chashma” at a wedding. On Tuesday, the former India captain met the group while filming and shared a photo on social media. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Guess who I met in Mumbai.” Fans speculated about a possible collaboration between him and Quick Style after the Indian cricketer shared a photo with the Norwegian dance group on social media. Later, Quick Style posted a video of themselves dancing alongside Kohli, further fueling the excitement among their followers. The video that has surfaced online shows a member of the Norway-based dance group holding a bat, followed by Kohli entering the frame. The members of Quick Style joined us and showed off their dancing skills. The video quickly gained popularity and went viral. Quick Style will perform for the first time in India in Mumbai, where they will also meet their fans. Also Read: Virat Kohli: Plane Mai Udaunga Aaj Star Beats Hilarious Remark Caught On Stump Mic Goes Viral, Watch Here Watch Virat Kohli’s viral video here The dance group has worked with multiple artists and collaborated with BTS on four songs. Kohli, the Indian captain recently scored 186 points against Australia in Ahmedabad. They are now preparing to face Australia again in the next ODI match at Wankhede Stadium on March 17. Keep watching our DNP INDIA YouTube Channel. Also, subscribe and follow us on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, And TWITTER

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnpindia.in/sports/virat-kohli-global-star-batter-grooves-with-quickstyle-on-bollywood-song-video-goes-viral-watch-here/195426/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos