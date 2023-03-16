In an unusual move, U2 reinterprets 40 of its most famous songs | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized many fans would experience them through headphones connected to a device in their pockets rather than being played on stage.

It was a thought behind surrender songs,coming out this week. The four men from U2, now aged 61 or 62, revisit material written in some cases when they were little more than Dublin children.

Particularly at this time, U2 songs were mostly written with gigs in mind. The Edge told The Associated Press in an interview that U2 wanted to catch the attention of people seeing the band for the first time, perhaps at a festival or as an opening act.

There’s kind of a gladiator aspect to live performances when you’re in that situation, he said. The material should be quite bold and even shrill at times. With this reimagining, we thought it would be fun to see intimacy as a new approach, that intimacy would be the new punk rock, so to speak.

The Edge has been the driving force behind Songs of Surrender, using pandemic downtime to record much of the music at home.

Given that his electric guitar and Bono’s vocals are U2’s musical signature, there’s a certain irony that this guitar isn’t the most immediately noticeable feature of the new releases. He mostly sticks to keyboards, acoustic guitar and dulcimer.

The process started with no roadmap or commitment to see it through if it didn’t work out.

As we got into it and got into a rhythm, we really started to appreciate what was going on, he said. There was a lot of freedom in the process, it was joyful and fun to take these songs and kind of reinvent them and I think that shows. It doesn’t look like there was a lot of hard work because it wasn’t.

Much of the intimacy comes through Bono’s voice. There’s no need to shout, so he sometimes uses low registers or slips into falsetto.

Lyrics are often rewritten, sometimes extensively, even in a recent song like The Miracle of Joey Ramone. Some changes are more subtle but still noticeable: replacing the line a man betrayed with a kiss by a boy will never be kissed brings Jesus out of Pride (in the name of love).

At the same time, Sunday Bloody Sunday is reorganized to end with a question: where is the victory that Jesus won?

The cellos replace the lively guitar of Vertigo. The keyboards give Where the streets have no name ambient sound. “Two hearts beat as one”, the original, a high-octane dance rock song, now has a sexier, sexier vibe and is one of four songs where The Edge takes lead vocals.

The group is fairly democratic in taking songs from across its catalog, although 1981’s October album and 2009’s No Line on the Horizon are not represented. New Year’s Day, Angel of Harlem and Even Better Than the Real Thing are among the songs left out.

Were one of the only acts that has this body of work where a project like this would be possible, with the distance of time and experience where it would be interesting to revisit early songs, The Edge said.

Throughout music history, bands have occasionally re-recorded material for contractual reasons. Taylor Swift is the most famous example of this, releasing new versions of her old songs to police their usage. Squeeze’s Spot the Difference pokes fun at how they tried to make the new recordings indistinguishable from the originals.

Live recordings and archive cleanup projects like the Bob Dylan bootleg series give fans the chance to hear familiar songs in a different way.

Many older artists don’t see the point in making new music because there are few opportunities to be heard and fans are fond of familiar things anyway, said Anthony DeCurtis, editor. by Rolling Stone.

Creatively revisiting your work is one way to maintain interest in your career, DeCurtis said. Older fans might not be interested in another collection of your hits, but reworking them in a meaningful way might prove appealing. Younger fans don’t have the same investment in your classics, so these new releases provide an avenue in your catalog.

The Edge encourages fans to try out the new releases, suggesting they might even prefer some.

I don’t think there is any competition between these versions and the original versions, he said. “It’s more of an additive thing than a substitution. If you like the new arrangements, great. If you prefer the originals, keep listening.

It’s not a problem anyway, he said. They are both valid.

The Edge said he’s been working on some new music for U2, and we’ve got some great stuff in the works.

The foursome that met in drummer Larry Mullen Jr.’s kitchen when they answered an ad placed on a high school bulletin board is a remarkable story of longevity. A passage towards the end of Bono Surrender’s book, where he talked about looking around on stage at the end of their last tour in 2019 and wondering if this was the end, raised natural questions about how long life of U2.

There are many reasons why U2 have stuck together for so long, but one of the biggest reasons is that it works out so well for us as individuals, The Edge said. I think we all shine brightest as part of this collective. I certainly wouldn’t want to hang up the guitar.

This year will provide a test for a band that can count on one hand the number of times it has performed without all four members. U2 have committed to a series of shows in Las Vegas without Mullen, who is recovering from surgery.

Would U2 continue if one of the original quartets decided it was time to hang up?

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that we could move forward with different members, The Edge said. But also, also, I could imagine us deciding not to. It would be a big challenge. But I think at the time, we would know what felt right.