Entertainment
Oscars afterglow: How many of this year’s acting nominees will be back
Landing an Oscar nomination (or better yet a win) can often lead to subsequent nominations in subsequent years. After Eddie Redmayne won Best Actor for ‘The Theory of Everything’ in 2015, he landed a second nomination the following year for ‘The Danish Girl’. And Willem Dafoe earned back-to-back nominations in 2018 and 2019 for his work on “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate.”
The Oscars afterglow is a real thing. So which of the stars nominated this year could theoretically feel the benefits of this trend? We’ve combed through each of the nominees’ next 20 projects to see who might follow up on their candidacy this year with a potential nomination next year. After all, it’s never too late to start thinking about the next Oscars, right?
Brendan Fraser (won Best Actor for “The Whale”)
Of the projects on his plate, “Killers of the Flower Moon” would be the most likely to land him a back-to-back nomination. THE Martin Scorsese the image is sure to be a hot thing in upcoming awards season, even though it features Leonardo DiCaprio And robert deniro so any potential afterglow offers would fall into the category of supporting cast for Fraser.
Austin Butler (nominated for Best Actor for “Elvis”)
Butler is this year’s star, wowing audiences with his dedicated turn in “Elvis.” It will be featured in “Dune: Part Two” next year. The first film won six Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture, so “Part Two” will likely have the same pedigree. However, he hasn’t racked up any acting names, so Butler may have a hill to climb on that front. He will also play in Jeff Nichols‘ ‘The Bikeriders’, which will follow a Midwestern motorcycle club and the lives of its members. This one just might have an awards pedigree with the likes of Tom Hardy, Jodie ComerAnd Michael Shannon co-starring with him, could a back-to-back Best Actor nomination be considered?
Colin Farrel (nominated for Best Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Farrell will reunite with his ‘The Lobster’ co-star Rachel Weisz For Todd Solondz‘s “Love Child”, an original image of a young boy trying to reshape his mother’s life. Farrell could be with a shoutout for Best Supporting Actor.
Paul Mescal (nominated for Best Actor for “Aftersun”)
Mescal has the widest selection of exciting projects of any on this list. It will appear opposite “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor in the World War I drama “The Story of Sound”. If it comes out in time, could this be the next World War I movie to hit hard at the Oscars after ‘1917’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front?’ Mescal could benefit if this is the case. He will also star in “Foe” – a sci-fi film about climate change by Garth Davis — and “Strangers” — a fantasy drama about a writer who discovers his long-deceased parents are still alive — so there’s a good chance the actor will land a back-to-back best actor bid. (And Oscar alert for 2043: he just landed a role in Richard Linklaterthe musical adaptation “Merrily We Roll Along,” which tours over the next two decades.)
michelle williams (nominated for Best Actress for “The Fabelmans”)
The Oscars love a biopic. Williams will star next year with ‘Fever’ – she will perform Peggy Lee. She could follow the likes of Ana de Armas (who portrayed Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”) to win an offer for Best Biopic Actress.
Barry Keoghan (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Keoghan will play alongside Carey Mulligan in ‘Saltburn,’ the Oscar-winning actor’s next film Emerald Fennell. Her latest film – ‘Promising Young Woman’ – earned Mulligan a Best Actress nomination. Keoghan could reap the benefits this time.
Brendan Gleeson (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin”)
It’s a great – “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Although all the price attention will likely go to Joaquin Phoenix again (who won Best Actor for the first film, “Joker”) as well as Lady Gaga in turn to harley quinn – don’t rule out Gleeson. If the film is as popular as the first film, Gleeson could be swept away on the journey and potentially land an offer for Best Supporting Actor.
Brian Tyree Henry (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Causeway”)
“Flint Strong” will tell the true story of Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields (played by Destiny of Ryan), who became the first woman in her country’s history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. While Destiny may grab the attention of the majority of awards, Henry could pop up in the Best Supporting Actor conversation in the same way. Paul Giamatti did for “Cinderella Man”.
Hong Chau (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “The Whale”)
Chau will play not one but two high-profile projects. The first is “AND”, the next project from the director of “The Favorite” Yorgos Lanthimos. Little is known about the plot, but it will play Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, so the Oscar pedigree is clearly there. Perhaps another Best Supporting Actress nomination could play out for Chau. The next stop is “Asteroid City” – Wes Andersonis the new movie. Anderson films often struggle to get acting nominations, however, and Chau will be part of a usually massive all-star cast, as is the norm for Anderson films. So it’s less likely.
Stephanie Hsu (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Hsu will star in “Joyride,” a film that follows four Asian American friends traveling through Asia in search of their mothers. It could be an emotional coming-of-age rollercoaster so Hsu can get another chance to shine as brightly as she did in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Could she even be upgraded to a Best Actress nomination next awards season?
Maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves (most definitely), but it’s already fun to think about these things, isn’t it?
