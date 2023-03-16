Bollywood and Beethoven | ArtsWestchester





Inspired by themes of unity and community celebration, the Westchester Music of Indias (MOI) upcoming concert combines Bollywood and Beethoven to present a unique blend of traditional and modern music between East and West, as well as the world premiere of a reimagined piece of classical music. The March 26 concert at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College celebrates the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and liberation from colonial rule. The Westchester Music of India is an all-volunteer non-profit community choir that combines Western instruments with specialized Indian instruments and pairs professional performers with amateurs from its local community. The concert program will consist of three parts and will be accompanied by the Yonkers Philharmonic and several specialized Indian instruments. Its first part is a cheerful collection of Bollywood freedom songs that celebrate India’s vast cultural heritage. The second part will be a fusion of sitar, sarangi with western orchestral music inspired by Ravi Shankar. After intermission, the MOI choir will forcefully combine with the Hudson Chorale and the Westchester Chorus Society to perform one of classical music’s best-known pieces: Ode to Joy by Beethoven Symphony No. 9. Traditionally sung in German, it was translated into Hindi by the MOI conductor explicitly for this performance. To the best of the band’s knowledge, this will be the first time in history that the play will be sung in Hindi.

