Entertainment
For Trevante Rhodes of ‘Moonlight’ fame, acting was plan B
As a teenager, Trevante Rhodes seemed destined to be a formidable athlete.
While born and initially raised in Louisiana, Rhodes moved to Little Elm when he was about 6 years old and quickly established himself as one of Little Elm High School’s top runners and football players. Not only did he play alongside current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, but he won a gold medal at the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships in track and field.
But then disaster struck. I tore my ACL in the first senior high school football game of the season, Rhodes said. Then everything fell. While he hoped to get a football scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin, he got an athletic scholarship instead.
With a career as a professional athlete now unlikely, Rhodes began considering his options. Having always considered the sport to be very artistic, particularly in the way you have to listen, react and solve problems in the blink of an eye, Rhodes was drawn to performance, not least because it kept him at the center of attention.
It turned out to be a very wise decision. By the age of 26, Rhodes had already starred in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, one of the most beloved films of the past 20 years. Since then he has appeared in 12 Strong, The Predator, Bird Box, USA vs. Billie Holiday, and as Mike Tyson in the Hulu miniseries, Mike, which he also executive produced.
Rhodes continues his foray into producing his latest film hitter, which was released by Hulu on February 24. A tense and emotional drama, Rhodes portrays Porter, a drifter living a ramshackle life on a boat who becomes increasingly involved in the life of teenage Darious (Jalyn Hall), much to the chagrin of his well-to-do father Malcolm (Shamier Anderson).
THE Texas Observer spoke with Rhodes about hitter, his decision to move into production and his unique yet powerful journey to becoming an actor.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
THE Texas Observer: Have you always been interested in films and performances when you excelled as an athlete?
Trevante Rhodes: When I was in Little Elm in middle school, Nickelodeon came to shoot a commercial when the school was closed for the summer. One of my buddies was the main star and then he started chasing it on his own. He pulled a lot of stuff. Friday night lights was one of the things that was spinning in the Dallas area. My buddy was getting featured in there. So I thought, Well, if you can do it, I can do it. But then, you know, life got in the way. When I got to Austin, they were shooting a lot of shit in Austin. I was there for the track. But often we didn’t need to go to class because we were there when school was out and your training and everything. So I had this free time. Acting has become a thing.
What attracted you to it?
It was an opportunity to continue playing. I was always the guy who got a lot of attention. Whether it was sports, dancing or whatever, I was the guy. Given the opportunity to get in front of the camera, be around attractive people, and be with cute girls, it was a continuation of high school. I got paid to do this. Every once in a while you have the opportunity to do something big, something that is capable of changing ideologies. I fell in love with attempts to do it after I did Moon night. Before that, it was more about making money and being cool.
What do you take away most from your studies at the University of Texas?
Nothing in particular. What I loved most about Austin was that it was a place where you could do shit. You could just try shit. I guess it was just college. But Austin is definitely a place, at least in Texas, because it can be so conservative where you can do anything. Im someone who likes to do everything twice.
How did you get involved in Slugger?
I saw [writer and director] Short film by Miles Warren. It was brought to me a few years ago, just when my son was about to be born. For me, it was really poetic. It was the right thing to do because it was something I could dedicate to my son. It was a blessed occasion. Also, because we have this social presence and social awareness in this particular area, it really leaned into the subject matter of the film. It was my aesthetic. It was perfect.
What spoke to you about the story?
For me, personally, I represent both the aesthetic and the two fathers. It was an opportunity to show the yin and yang of my perspective and who I represent. It gives you the opportunity to see both sides of it and the shock of it. You can see two black guys loving and wanting to love a son. Most of the time you see absent fathers. It just talked about everything I talk about as a man and as a creative. It was a great opportunity to dedicate this piece to my son. That’s all for me. Everything I do is representative of my aesthetic.
Why did you decide to go into production? Did you want to have more control over the stories you were telling?
That’s one aspect of it. We also just want to have a better understanding and better manage the business of what we do. It is very, very important. I negotiate my own offers; I handle all my shit. I try to understand all aspects of it and create stories that reflect it. Which means it’s about black ownership and owning your shit, not just owning your shit but knowing what you’re doing to be able to do it. Because if you don’t know what you’re doing, people will take advantage of you. So being that person with that energy, everything I do is very important to me. In hitter, for me, it specifically reflects my character and that of Shamiers. It’s trying to get people to understand that perspective of the character and really understanding that you can do anything you want as long as you stay consistent and work hard.
Did you face any challenges when you moved into production?
Absolutely. That’s why my career is what it is. Every time I do that, there’s a battle for the particular character that I’m portraying because they may be unrecoverable. It’s hard for people to understand why the character is needed or if the character is even real. For me, that’s what I see every day. Not just what I see every day, what I naturally represent. Before, I felt like I had to dilute myself to earn some money. Now I just do what I do. I do it myself. And I do it on screen. Everything I do is for me now. Of course, there are things like Mike, where I need to change. But for that, it’s me.
What do you want to achieve as a producer?
There is a [plan]. But I like to keep everything close to my chest. So I can’t say what it is. But everything I did had this pungent smell that really appealed to me. You can’t put your finger on it. It’s such a primary thing. I represent that. I represent this in an exciting way.
What do you want the audience to take away Slugger?
Personally, I hope people appreciate the depth of love we put into what we do. Because, again, it’s dedicated to my son. It was a labor of love. I would also like people to really appreciate the fact that we have two black fathers trying to be in this boy’s life. They are trying to show this young man what manhood is all about in their own way. It makes him try to figure out what manhood is himself. I hope people watching it are able to pick up something specific that reflects them too.
