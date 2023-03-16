Madison Square Garden Entertainment Board of Directors Reaches $85 Million Settlement – ​​The Hollywood Reporter





Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s board of directors has agreed to settle an $85 million shareholder lawsuit accusing it of failing to protect shareholders’ interests in its merger with MSG Networks. The deal will be covered by board insurers, according to a securities form filed Wednesday. There was no admission of wrongdoing. The lawsuit filed in 2021 accused the Dolan family of arranging the merger, “overpaying MSGN and diluting MSGE’s public shareholders”, in order to promote their own interests and increase their voting stake. Shareholders alleged that the deal was to fund, among other projects, the $1.9 billion MSG Sphere project in Las Vegas, which is expected to open this year. They also claimed that the deal was made at an unfair price as it took advantage of the impact of the pandemic on MSGE’s business, which primarily involves hosting live events. Three lawsuits were filed in the Delaware Chancery court and subsequently consolidated. The merger was completed in March 2021 in an all-stock transaction. The Dolan family controls more than 70% of MSGE’s voting rights. The company’s board, led by chief executive James Dolan, breached its fiduciary duties by leveraging its control over the two companies to push through a merger that sent MSGE shares plummeting nearly $10 dollars per share after its announcement, according to the lawsuit, which was filed a month after a Delaware judge blocked efforts by investors in both companies to block a vote to approve the deal. In that case, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick found the Dolan family did not violate a state law that prohibits a shareholder with a voting interest of at least 15% from pursuing an acquisition within three years. following the acquisition of the capital. The agreement was accepted by both parties and was documented in a term sheet. A formal stipulation of settlement has not been filed. “The litigants have reached an agreement in principle to settle the litigation under the terms and conditions set forth in a binding term sheet, which will be incorporated into a detailed settlement agreement,” the securities filing reads. “The Term Sheet provides, among other things, the final dismissal of the litigation in exchange for a settlement payment to MSG Entertainment of $85 million, subject to customary reduction of attorneys’ fees and expenses, in an amount at determine by the Court.” In a statement, a spokesperson for MSGE said: “As described in 8-K, this is a settlement that involves the payment to the company of $85 million by insurers, and the board has agreed to settle these claims without admitting any liability.” Joel Fleming, representing shareholders, declined to comment.

