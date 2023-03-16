Ajay Devgn leaves fans divided over Yug’s launch in movies | Bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn recently took to Twitter and hosted a quick ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. He interacted with fans on several topics, ranging from what fans can expect from his upcoming film Bholaa to talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his earnings. He was also asked about the possible launch of his son Yug in Bollywood. Read also : Ajay Devgn and his son Yug face off in an intense arm wrestling battle

Ajay tweeted, Taking a break from promotions. Do you have interesting questions for me? Ask for #AskBholaa. A fan replied, Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when do you launch your son)? #AskBholaa.

Responding to the fan, Ajay posted a hilarious response. He shared, Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (not sure about the launch but it would be a lot if he ate his lunch on time). Chalo back to work now #AskBholaa was fun he then ended the quick chat.

Ajay married Kajol in February 1999 after dating since 1994. The two welcomed their first child, Nysa Devgan in 2003. Yug is their second child, born in September 2010. Both children are currently continuing their studies.

Ajay and Kajol are often seen with their children. They also post pictures of their private lives on social media. Yug was also seen helping Ajay on a film set which further aroused fans’ curiosity about his possible Bollywood debut.

Ajay’s children are often stalked on social media, especially his daughter Nysa. Speaking of them, Ajay recently said that he learned to “ignore criticism” and asked Yug and Nysa to do the same. He told Filmfare, “You constantly have to explain to them that they shouldn’t be disturbed by what they read online. Trolls make up a tiny percent of your audience

I don’t know how such negativity happens. I learned to ignore it and asked my children to do the same. Sometimes I don’t even understand what they write, so I didn’t let that bother me, Ajay added. He also said that none of them have any ambitions to join the industry yet. My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa does not watch our films. She has no interest in watching them, at least not yet, he added.