Entertainment
Ajay Devgn leaves fans divided over Yug’s launch in movies | Bollywood
Actor Ajay Devgn recently took to Twitter and hosted a quick ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. He interacted with fans on several topics, ranging from what fans can expect from his upcoming film Bholaa to talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his earnings. He was also asked about the possible launch of his son Yug in Bollywood. Read also : Ajay Devgn and his son Yug face off in an intense arm wrestling battle
Ajay tweeted, Taking a break from promotions. Do you have interesting questions for me? Ask for #AskBholaa. A fan replied, Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when do you launch your son)? #AskBholaa.
Responding to the fan, Ajay posted a hilarious response. He shared, Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (not sure about the launch but it would be a lot if he ate his lunch on time). Chalo back to work now #AskBholaa was fun he then ended the quick chat.
Ajay married Kajol in February 1999 after dating since 1994. The two welcomed their first child, Nysa Devgan in 2003. Yug is their second child, born in September 2010. Both children are currently continuing their studies.
Ajay and Kajol are often seen with their children. They also post pictures of their private lives on social media. Yug was also seen helping Ajay on a film set which further aroused fans’ curiosity about his possible Bollywood debut.
Ajay’s children are often stalked on social media, especially his daughter Nysa. Speaking of them, Ajay recently said that he learned to “ignore criticism” and asked Yug and Nysa to do the same. He told Filmfare, “You constantly have to explain to them that they shouldn’t be disturbed by what they read online. Trolls make up a tiny percent of your audience
I don’t know how such negativity happens. I learned to ignore it and asked my children to do the same. Sometimes I don’t even understand what they write, so I didn’t let that bother me, Ajay added. He also said that none of them have any ambitions to join the industry yet. My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa does not watch our films. She has no interest in watching them, at least not yet, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ajay-devgn-leaves-fans-in-splits-as-he-responds-to-question-about-son-yug-s-launch-in-bollywood-101678888538004.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.
- US military clears alleged hypersonic missile test launch
- US medical device company opens innovation hub in Hyderabad
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs
- Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest
- Donald Trump says the Queen, Diana and Oprah Winfrey kissed me in private letters