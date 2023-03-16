Entertainment
‘BlackBerry’ features the Winnipeg-born actor’s first film
The eagle-eyed moviegoers who got their first look at the upcoming BlackBerry movie in his first trailer maybe spotted talent from Winnipeg.
Michael Scott is set to make his big-screen debut alongside Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Cary Elwes in the upcoming film that tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
It was just super cool, Scott told CTV News Winnipeg by phone from Toronto, Ont.
They are legends, people who have made their entire career in cinema, some of the greatest films of all time.
The film is based on a book by Globe and Mail journalists Sean Silcoff and Jacquie McNish titled Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry. It was adapted for the screen by Matthew Miller and Matt Johnson, who also direct the film and play BlackBerry co-founder Douglas Fregin.
Cary Elwes, left to right, Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and director Matt Johnson pose for photographers during the photo call for the film ‘BlackBerry’ during the Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Berlin Germany, Friday, February 17, 2023 (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Scott’s journey to the BlackBerry set had literary tropes of his own one-part Cinderella story, peppered with hard work, a dash of luck, and plenty of timely help from loved ones.
Scott was born and raised in Winnipeg. He cut his teeth on his high school improv team and studied comedy writing and acting at Humber College in Toronto.
He returned home to Winnipeg after completing the program and co-founded the comedy sketch group Family Dinner. They’ve built a cult following and even shared the stage with Kids in the Hall alum Kevin McDonald.
Michael Scott is pictured with Spencer Adamus, Jaydin Pommer and Riley Paull, co-members of the Family Dinner sketch group. (Source: FOLKS Films)
Amid the pandemic, he decided to give Toronto another shot, stepping back to pursue a career in comedy and acting on a bigger stage.
I started driving for Hallmark here. I just tried to get my foot in the industry and meet as many people as possible. It was a slow burn, but it paid off for sure, he said.
Her first role in a feature film came thanks to Lauren Andrews, a filmmaker, producer and actress who also happens to be Scotts’ girlfriend.
She introduced Scott to BlackBerry executive Matt Johnson and helped him book an audition.
Scott’s hometown also played a role.
He was like oh, you’re from Winnipeg. I think it was his uncle, or great-uncle or something who had worked at the treasury in Winnipeg. He had all these relationships, and it kind of made us fall in love with each other.
The next time they saw each other, Johnson had a proposal for Scott.
He said, do you want to be in a movie? remembers Scott. It was like a dream come true.
Needless to say his answer was easy.
(Credit: Michael Scott)
Scott spent 12 days on set, chosen as an unpaid engineering intern who entered the ground floor of Waterloo, Ontario. technology company Research In Motion before it took off with the release of the BlackBerry.
He describes the shooting as guerrilla-like. The actors were asked to improvise before the cameras even started rolling — something Scotts’ comedy background prepared him well for.
They led us to be just in the moment with each other. It was me and a bunch of other corny filmmakers from Toronto. It was pretty easy to talk about video games. It comes naturally to us, he joked.
By the time filming wrapped, Scott had gained a lot of on-set experience and felt like he had truly been on the roller coaster of a failing tech startup.
It was amazing to learn along the way, he said.
I got to experience how it could start in a place like this as an unpaid intern. You are disjointed. You like it, and then the kind of corruption that goes with success.
BlackBerry is set to hit theaters on May 12.
(Source: elevation photos)
