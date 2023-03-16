Kumar Sanu on his 35-year career, Bollywood music over the years: “Today’s Hindi film music isn’t even worth listening to”

What does singer Kumar Sanu – king of melody, master of the music charts of the 90s and time machine of nostalgia for an entire generation – fear the most? Ironically, he accidentally hears his own song.

Sanu, born into a musical family in Kolkata, blew listeners away with his honey drenched voice in the Aashiqui soundtrack in 1990. What followed was a decade of dominance as the singer became the voice of love, grief and reconciliation. . For a generation of listeners in the 90s, Sanu’s voice was the balm for all seasons and all reasons.

“But it’s funny, I rarely listen to my own songs!” Kumar Sanu tells indianexpress.com as he celebrates 35 years of his film-reading career which started with the movie Hero Hiralal. “If my daughter plays my songs, I could hear them but otherwise I never play my songs! I feel like if I spot something wrong, it will haunt me again. So out of fear, I never revisit my songs. People hear them, listen to them for more than three decades, that’s enough for me.

In the 90s, Sanu teamed up with the greatest music composers of the time, from Jatin-Lalit, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Anand-Milind for soundtracks of hit movies like Saajan, Baazigar, 1942 : A Love Story, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Coolie No 1 among others.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, the singer talks about his career, how his success is rooted in his humble upbringing, the hardest phase of his life and why Hindi songs today don’t excite him.

Edited excerpts:

Kumar Sanu after 35 years of industry experience. (Photo: PR document)

Do you know how many songs you have recorded so far?

Almost. Over 21,000 songs! I’ve sung in 26 languages, so my songs are there in so many provinces, being played even as we speak. It is difficult to keep track of all of them, to collect them. Some 1000 to 2000 songs are still missing. The way I go, the number will cross 22,000 by the end of this year.

Is it possible to look back on 35 years of your experience in the industry?

It’s so difficult. It’s like a dream. When I look back, I realize how much I struggled. I never realized I would get so much love, that I would go this far. That I would keep singing, being relevant. I had a goal in mind and I never strayed from it. It helped me move forward. If I hadn’t had the Struggle Staircase, I wouldn’t have been here.

How did Sanu Bhattacharya become Kumar Sanu?

Kalyan ji Anand ji gave me the name, so people wouldn’t recognize that I am Bengali. Bengalis do not speak Urdu shayari, at least most singers of the time could not. They were popular, but their diction was not Urdu proper, but my Urdu is very strong – only when I’m singing, not speaking. So Kalyan ji said my Urdu is strong, people don’t think I am Bengali and using this surname.

What was it like growing up in Kolkata, with your father Pashupati Bhattacharya himself a musician?

I was a tabla player, who started singing while playing the instrument. My father made me sit and sing, but not for too long. Our house was pure classical singing, but I was drifting towards commercial music. I listened to my dad’s music 24 hours a day and eventually started singing, without much practice. I used to listen to classical music at home, then go out with friends and listen to commercial Hindi music on the radio! Kaan mein classic tha, dil mein commercial (My ears would be listening to classical music, the heart would be on a commercial soundtrack). All my learning was done by simply listening.

How was the phase before Aashiqui?

I started singing in hotels six days after arriving in Mumbai. Whatever I got out of it, I would invest that money in making a tape. I would then take the tape to the musical directors. I have never faced a financial crisis. I sang in hotels for about six-seven years. Then when Aashiqui arrived, it wasn’t like I thought I had become a star. I haven’t changed at all, it’s because of my upbringing. My childhood friends are still with me. They take home fish, we eat, laugh. I never abandoned my past, my roots.

Kumar Sanu was one of the most influential singers of the 90s. (Photo: PR handout)

Can you imagine your life without music?

Nothing. It’s empty. For me, life is music, music is life. I can’t even think I’ll be able to breathe if music is taken out of my life.

But what kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to old songs by Lata ji, Kishore Kumar, songs by Rafi. I avoid listening to my songs, as I told you. I also listen to some songs in English, but today’s Hindi music, no. They’re not even worth listening to, so I don’t listen and don’t know much about them.

You sang for all the stars in the 90s. How was a Shah Rukh Khan song different from a Salman track, and how was it different from a Govinda chart? Are there any anecdotes about the recordings?

Credit goes to the actors, how they justify my songs. We have to play a bit in the recording studio. For example, if I knew I was singing a song for Salman, I would keep his personality in mind and sing along, just modifying it a bit by knowing or at least anticipating how he would perform. Then the actors come in and take it over completely. I can’t say for which star I liked singing the most! I really liked giving them my voice.

Is there anything we do differently today in music that didn’t happen in the 90s?

In as many songs as I’ve sung, I’ve never seen the actor in the recording. At the time, the most beautiful thing was that there was no interference. The hope was that you would do justice to the work entrusted to you. There would be no one to step in and say, ‘Do it this way, or that way.’ If the music is by Nadeem-Shravan, the director would only choose the songs he wants. Now, who will sing it, how the song will be sung will entirely depend on the musical director.

This interference is a big problem today. Now there is interference from everyone – be it actor, producer, financier or director. They say to the composer of the music, ‘You just made the song, stay we’ll do it.’ But that was not the case before. That’s why we would never correspond with the actor, there would be no discussion with him about how to sing it.

The work was clearly divided, no one was trying to do the other’s job. The division was safe from interference, because it had that confidence. If Nadeem-Shravan makes music it will be good, if Kumar Sanu sings he will do good job. That trust no longer exists. A song is sung by 8 to 10 singers today, which version will be retained, which one is good even if they do not know it. It is very difficult to identify as a singer in this situation.

Kumar Sanu looks back on his career. (Photo: PR document)

You had strong collaborations with composers like Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Lalit, Anu Malik. As a singer, did you prepare differently when they called you to record their songs?

It is the specialty of a singer, to adapt to what the composer wants or is known for. I know how to prepare a Nadeem Shravan song and an Anu Malik song. If I sing for Anand Malik, Bappi Lahiri, I already know their style, their tempo, their taste. You do that homework and go for the recording and sing as they would like – not as you would sing for someone else! You have to make them happy. All of them have such a distinct style, so as a singer you have to completely surrender to their vision.

In the 90s it was like you worked 24 hours a day, you were part of every album, big or small. Was it a high pressure situation?

It depends on your work ethic. If you let it overwhelm you, think ‘God, I have to record ten songs a day, how am I going to do that?’ then you won’t be able to do everything. If you have to do it, do it. I have operated like this throughout my career. I never felt overworked, but there were several days when I came home and felt absolute exhaustion. Going from studio to studio, traveling to five different studios a day… that trip would be tiring. Once I sang 28 songs in one day! I could do it, because I was sitting in a studio. If I had to run from one studio to another, it would tire me completely.

Was there a phase in your career that, now looking back, you felt was the most difficult?

Yes, between 1993 and 1995, which was a completely personal matter that I don’t want to talk about, it was a really difficult phase. I overcame it, fortunately, but it had no impact on my professional career. In fact, those years were very good for me, as far as singing goes. I have always separated my personal and professional life. No matter how hectic my personal life is, as soon as I walk into a studio, there’s a switch that goes off. I hear nothing, I see nothing. It’s just music. Inside a studio, the musical director, the staff, the song, it’s my only world.