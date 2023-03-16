Last Airbenders Iroh Voice Actor Still Declines 1 Fan Request





Avatar: The Last AirbenderUncle Iroh voice actor Greg Baldwin shares a fan request he always turns down and why it’s touching. Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated television series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series received widespread critical acclaim and sparked a string of sequels, Avatar: Legend of Korra, and a live-action movie from M. Night Shyamalan. Currently, Netflix is ​​developing a remake of live-action TV shows and Avatar Studios is planning more anime shows and movies. This resurgence shows just how much impact the original show and its cast had. By appearing on an episode of the podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, Baldwin talked about a fan request he still turns down as the voice of Iroh. He explained that he was frequently asked to sing “Leaves From The Vine”. It was a song in which Iroh sang Avatar: The Last Airbender when Makoto “Mako” Iwamatsu originally voiced the role. Mako originated the role of Iroh but sadly passed away before the show’s final season, allowing Baldwin to take over. Consequently, Baldwin refuses to sing the song out of respect for Mako. Check out his statement below: VIDEO OF THE DAY “It’s by far the biggest request I get and to date I haven’t fulfilled it once. Because it’s not my song. It’s his song, and it’s a more noble way of saying it. It’s my way of saying, “Thank you for what you gave me. I honor your life, I respect your legacy.” But also, on a more mundane level, I’m not as good an actor as Mako. I can’t sing it as well, I didn’t want to smear people’s memories. with that while singing it. Related: New Avatar Show – The Best Way To Continue Aang’s Story

What does Avatar: The Last Airbender’s song “Leaves From The Vine” mean? The song Baldwin refers to in the podcast, “Leaves From The Vine,” comes from Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, episode 15, “The Tales of Ba Sing Se”. The scene in which Iroh sings the song has been declared one of the most moving and beautiful scenes in the original series. The episode delves into the story of why Iroh, despite being Crown Prince of the Fire Nation when his father died, did not take the throne as Fire Lord, allowing instead his brother Ozai (Mark Hamill) to do so. Ba Sing Se”, Iroh pays his respects to his deceased son, Lu Ten, memorializing him on a quiet hill under a tree. Lu Ten died trying to besiege the Earth Nation town of Ba Sing Se. After the Lu Ten’s death, Iroh withdraws the troops from Ba Sing Se, losing his desire for power and subsequently allowing Ozai to take the throne without a fight.In the episode, while looking at a photo of his son, Iroh sings “Leaves From The Vine”, a Fire Nation nursery rhyme. The first verses of the song show how the soldiers who fight for their country are still very human and fragile, graceful and vulnerable. Part two captures Iroh’s desire for his fallen soldier son to come home. After Mako’s passing, “Leaves From The Vine” also became a tribute to the actor, with many of his fans remembering him to the tune of the song. Even like Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to evolve and features new depictions of Uncle Iroh, hopefully “Leave From The Vine” will always remain Mako’s song.More: Legend Of Korra Risks Trouble For Live-Action The Last Airbender Source: Avatar: Braving the Elements

