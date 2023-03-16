Entertainment
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega slammed by Hollywood producer
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega is condemned as ‘entitled’ and ‘beyond toxic’ by veteran Hollywood producer and filmmaker Steven DeKnight.
DeKnight blasted the on-set antics revealed by Ortega on the Dax Shepard podcast “The Armchair Expert” including admissions that the 20-year-old behaved “unprofessionally” on set of the Netflix show and changed lines that “didn’t make sense”.
Taking to Twitter, DeKnight wrote that he loves “talking to actors about their lines/stories,” but sometimes the stars “don’t have the full footage (on TV) of where the movie takes place. story and why certain lines are necessary for the set to make sense.
While he blamed, in part, her age for her actions, he also said she “should” be aware of how things work.
“She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should),” he continued in a Twitter feed. “She should also wonder how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about her difficulty and refused to play the material.”
While he loves his job, He continuedlife is “too short” to “deal with people” like her in the industry.
Debating the debacle with other Twitter users, DeKnight who also worked on shows such as ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ called Ortega’s behavior “extremely unprofessional”, adding that, in his view, actors should express their concerns behind the scenes and not “throw the writing in the trashon a public podcast.
“In this business, it is extremely frowned upon to throw employees under a creative bus”, he stated.
The Post has contacted representatives for Jenna Ortega for comment.
On Shepard, 48,’s podcast last week, the ‘Wednesday’ star admitted she had ‘put her foot down’, bordering on being ‘unprofessional’ for the sake of her character. Addams family, of which she was “very protective”. ”
I don’t think I’ve ever had to set foot on a set more like I had to on Wednesday, she said. Everything Wednesday did, everything I had to play, made no sense for his character.
She said her character taking part in a “love triangle” made “no sense”, and she repeatedly told the writers, “No”, to plot points even sometimes “changing lines” herself. even in the script.
There were times on that set where I even went almost unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines,” the “Scream VI” actress continued. The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they were like, Wait, what happened to the scene? And I had to go and explain why I couldn’t go and do certain things.
She even went so far as to admit that she was mostly dissatisfied with her performance.
There “wasn’t a scene” during production where she “went home and was like, ‘OK, that should be fine,'” she confessed.
His wavering confidence in the series belied the show’s insurmountable success; it quickly became the second biggest English-language show of all time from the streaming giant.
Netflix said it logged 1.02 billion hours of viewing in the three weeks following its Nov. 16 debut, with more than 150 million households watching.
The only other shows that had already passed the billion-hour mark in just 28 days were “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things 4,” the streamer added.
As Elle’s April 2023 Cover star, the young performer told the magazine she was “scared” of not “meeting people’s expectations”, adding that receiving compliments was “incredible”.
But script revisions and constructive feedback during filming didn’t deter the show’s producers from working with her again.
Not only will Ortega star in a second season on Wednesday, but she’ll also serve as an executive producer herself.
The show’s director, Tim Burton, had nothing but brilliant things to offer about his lead actress, saying Ortega had Wednesday in his soul.
You kind of have to be Wednesday, and that’s what Jenna is all about, Burton told Elle. Whether she likes it or not, she has this in her soul and as a person.
