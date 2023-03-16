Entertainment
Go Green: Local Events Planned to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Erin goes Bragh, everyone.
It’s the time of year when we can all get a little Irish. We will all dress in green from head to toe and cover ourselves in shamrocks. So put on your favorite céilí music, order a stack of bangers and mash, and pour a pint of Guinness, and settle in for a lively weekend in Johnson County and central Indiana.
People will gather in downtown Indianapolis for the “greening” of the downtown canal. Revelers of all ages plan to line the streets for floats, marching bands, pipers and dancers in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
In the small pubs and bars of central Indiana, people crowd to listen to reels and jigs as Celtic music takes center stage.
From beloved traditions to community block parties to authentic celebrations of culture, this year’s St. Paddy’s parties are sure to be filled with shenanigans:
Canal greening
Details: 5 p.m. Thursday, Canal Walk, 400 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis
What: The plume of neon green water shoots into the air, and slowly but steadily the downtown canal takes on a dark green hue. The annual canal greening kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Indianapolis and will feature live entertainment, food trucks and activities. Then a contingent of winners, including Irish Citizen of the Year, will add green dye to the canal.
McGinley’s Golden Ace Inn
Details: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 2533 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
What: St. Patrick’s Day is a time when anyone can claim to be Irish. But the golden ace is the real deal. The longtime family bar on the east side of Indianapolis was founded by Irish immigrants in 1934, and their St. Patrick’s Day parties have become renowned as some of the best and most authentic in the country.
Gather inside the intimate pub or join in the huge tent party outside. Music will play throughout the day, including sets from Patrick Grant, Déardaoin, The Bare Minimum and JP & the Donegal Boys. You must be 21 or older to attend. Leave your credit cards at home, though; the bar only accepts cash.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party
Details: 11:30 a.m. Friday, downtown Indianapolis; the party under the tent starts at 9:30 am.
What: The centerpiece of the region’s festivities has always been the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Irish-themed floats, school marching bands, pipe and drum bands and many other cultural organizations parade through the city as thousands of spectators cheer and take in the sights.
The celebration actually starts early in the morning, with the parade tent and block party featuring food trucks, live entertainment and a beer garden on North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets. As a bonus, Johnson County-centric band Highland Reign will perform at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Cold beer and good mood
Details: 5 p.m. until Friday, downtown Franklin
What: Join in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities and help support a great local cause at the same time. KIC-IT, a nonprofit that helps homeless youth throughout Johnson County, is once again hosting this fundraising pub crawl at three Franklin locations.
Once you’ve purchased your $25 punch card from KIC-IT, travel between participating bars – The Willard, 99 N. Main St.; The Mint, 40 N. Water St.; and Old Towne Beer Hall, 55 E. Court St. — for food and drink specials. Turn in your punch card at the end of the night for a chance to win prizes. For more information, visit kic-it.org.
Blarney shot
Details: 2-10 p.m. Friday, Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
What: Paint the town green at one of Indy’s most popular St. Patrick’s Day rallies. The Blarney Bash will feature three live bands – the Doo!, Pom Teddy and Clayton Anderson – as well as green beer, food from Pi Pizza and BoxBurger food trucks, and TVs set up to watch basketball while you celebrate.
Tickets for the 21 and over event are $10, with the first 400 people to buy entry getting a free t-shirt.
Shamrock run and walk
Details: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Fire Department Union Hall Local 416, 748 Massachusetts Ave.
What: Sweat away the remnants of St. Paddy’s holiday with this festive 5k run and walk. Participants don their greenest gear and trek downtown, starting and ending at IFD Union Hall. After the race, celebrate your achievement with live music, food and beer. Once again Highland Reign will keep the Irish spirit high with a series of searing tunes.
All major runners/walkers receive a free beer with registration.
“The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time”
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis
What: If you got a little out of control on Friday, soothe your body and soul with Irish sounds at this special concert. Organized by Storytelling Arts of Indiana, the event features Irish oral tradition and Celtic harp specialist Patrick Ball. Ball will show both during his performance.
Tickets are $20 and can be found at storytellingarts.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/03/15/go-green-local-events-planned-to-help-celebrate-st-patricks-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ‘India could have won another Oscar if…’: KT Rama Rao’s dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RRR success | India News
- The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.
- US military clears alleged hypersonic missile test launch
- US medical device company opens innovation hub in Hyderabad
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs
- Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest