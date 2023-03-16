Go Green: Local Events Planned to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Officials will green the downtown Indianapolis Canal during the annual canal greening on March 16. The event will feature food trucks and entertainment in addition to the greening ceremony. PHOTO SUBMITTED “>

Erin goes Bragh, everyone.

It’s the time of year when we can all get a little Irish. We will all dress in green from head to toe and cover ourselves in shamrocks. So put on your favorite céilí music, order a stack of bangers and mash, and pour a pint of Guinness, and settle in for a lively weekend in Johnson County and central Indiana.

People will gather in downtown Indianapolis for the “greening” of the downtown canal. Revelers of all ages plan to line the streets for floats, marching bands, pipers and dancers in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

In the small pubs and bars of central Indiana, people crowd to listen to reels and jigs as Celtic music takes center stage.

From beloved traditions to community block parties to authentic celebrations of culture, this year’s St. Paddy’s parties are sure to be filled with shenanigans:

Canal greening

Details: 5 p.m. Thursday, Canal Walk, 400 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis

What: The plume of neon green water shoots into the air, and slowly but steadily the downtown canal takes on a dark green hue. The annual canal greening kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Indianapolis and will feature live entertainment, food trucks and activities. Then a contingent of winners, including Irish Citizen of the Year, will add green dye to the canal.

McGinley’s Golden Ace Inn

Details: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 2533 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

What: St. Patrick’s Day is a time when anyone can claim to be Irish. But the golden ace is the real deal. The longtime family bar on the east side of Indianapolis was founded by Irish immigrants in 1934, and their St. Patrick’s Day parties have become renowned as some of the best and most authentic in the country.

Gather inside the intimate pub or join in the huge tent party outside. Music will play throughout the day, including sets from Patrick Grant, Déardaoin, The Bare Minimum and JP & the Donegal Boys. You must be 21 or older to attend. Leave your credit cards at home, though; the bar only accepts cash.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party

Details: 11:30 a.m. Friday, downtown Indianapolis; the party under the tent starts at 9:30 am.

What: The centerpiece of the region’s festivities has always been the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Irish-themed floats, school marching bands, pipe and drum bands and many other cultural organizations parade through the city as thousands of spectators cheer and take in the sights.

The celebration actually starts early in the morning, with the parade tent and block party featuring food trucks, live entertainment and a beer garden on North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets. As a bonus, Johnson County-centric band Highland Reign will perform at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Cold beer and good mood

Details: 5 p.m. until Friday, downtown Franklin

What: Join in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities and help support a great local cause at the same time. KIC-IT, a nonprofit that helps homeless youth throughout Johnson County, is once again hosting this fundraising pub crawl at three Franklin locations.

Once you’ve purchased your $25 punch card from KIC-IT, travel between participating bars – The Willard, 99 N. Main St.; The Mint, 40 N. Water St.; and Old Towne Beer Hall, 55 E. Court St. — for food and drink specials. Turn in your punch card at the end of the night for a chance to win prizes. For more information, visit kic-it.org.

Blarney shot

Details: 2-10 p.m. Friday, Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis

What: Paint the town green at one of Indy’s most popular St. Patrick’s Day rallies. The Blarney Bash will feature three live bands – the Doo!, Pom Teddy and Clayton Anderson – as well as green beer, food from Pi Pizza and BoxBurger food trucks, and TVs set up to watch basketball while you celebrate.

Tickets for the 21 and over event are $10, with the first 400 people to buy entry getting a free t-shirt.

Shamrock run and walk

Details: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Fire Department Union Hall Local 416, 748 Massachusetts Ave.

What: Sweat away the remnants of St. Paddy’s holiday with this festive 5k run and walk. Participants don their greenest gear and trek downtown, starting and ending at IFD Union Hall. After the race, celebrate your achievement with live music, food and beer. Once again Highland Reign will keep the Irish spirit high with a series of searing tunes.

All major runners/walkers receive a free beer with registration.

“The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time”

Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis

What: If you got a little out of control on Friday, soothe your body and soul with Irish sounds at this special concert. Organized by Storytelling Arts of Indiana, the event features Irish oral tradition and Celtic harp specialist Patrick Ball. Ball will show both during his performance.

Tickets are $20 and can be found at storytellingarts.org.