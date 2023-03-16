Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan box office proved why Bollywood needs SRK more than SRK needs Bollywood!





“Shah Rukh Khan is finished”, “SRK went from 100 to ‘Zero’ at the Box Office”, and “He can’t come back from here”; these are some of the many reactions Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ got after delivering back-to-back box office duds in 2019. Cut to March 3, 2023, his comeback film Pathaan roared, breaking all possible records by being the highest-grossing Hindi film in history by overtaking the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. It not only entered the “crores clubs at the box office, but also ushered in the 500 crore club for Bollywood. The film has been running for 50 days now, and despite competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, it has retained 800 theaters in India and 135 theaters in international markets. Well, well, how turntables…because in the era of Bollywood giving back-to-back box office misses, Shah Rukh Khan is creating history, breaking all records. Let the past pass, see what Shah Rukh Khan has in store to claim such a big statement from Bollywood needing him more than the other way around. His next film Jawan is the first example of a true pan-Indian film, directed by a successful director from South Atlee (Theri, Mersal, Bigil etc.), with SRK starring big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra with Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone’s cameo and all of these will be seen delivering swag-filled scenes orchestrated on Anirudh Ravichander’s banger of a soundtrack. How dreamy is that? Jawan would continue the epic craze started by Pathaan, but what would really escalate Bollywood as an industry to the farthest corners of the world will be Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Jawan will surely establish Shah Rukh Khan’s base, but it would essentially help catapult Dunki. A director like Rajkumar Hirani doesn’t really need to be pushed, but Jawan will walk so Dunki can run. Shah Rukh Khan’s trolling didn’t stop at highlighting his box office failures, but it also included the delight many took in his physical appearance as a Pathaan. He was also dragged into the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media with other stars for comments he made hundreds of years ago. Nothing has worked, nothing will work and good cinema will always win. Koimoi’s motto has always been: You can’t boycott good cinema! Even at worst, the 300 crore club is the lowest fruit for Jawan, followed by another convenient 500 crores entering with Dunki, who is a strong contender in challenging Pathaan’s historical collections at the box office. If you add these two with Pathaan 500 crores stay in India, you will travel 1300 croresfor which if you only calculate the GST (which is used for people’s welfare), it will amount to more than 230 crores. So, army of trolls and boycott gang; it’s time to let Shah Rukh Khan do his magic because it’s also, in a way, contributing to the country’s economy. It also creates thousands of job opportunities and you are smart enough to figure that out. So, let’s stop trolling the movies or asking others to boycott anything just because you have the keyboard to type. Must read:Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Go To Movie Kya Baap Level Ki La Rahe Ho As His Entrance Scene Leaks And Breaks The Internet! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

